Blackbird Health Appoints Michael Tang, MD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer

New clinical leader to advance whole-child model as organization continues regional expansion

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird Health today announced the appointment of Michael Tang, MD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer, effective March 2, 2026. Dr. Tang succeeds Nicole Garber, MD, whom the organization thanks for her leadership and clinical vision. Dr. Garber will be stepping away to deepen her work in the field in which she has long been a dedicated advocate and expert, eating disorders.

Dr. Tang is a quadruple board-certified child psychiatrist, adult psychiatrist, pediatrician, and addiction medicine physician committed to improving care for children and families. He joins Blackbird from Cityblock Health, a national value-based care organization, where he served as Vice President of Integrated Care and Head of Behavioral Health. In those roles, he led quality, population health, clinical design, and clinical informatics teams, and helped build behavioral health programs designed to improve access and outcomes at scale.

Prior to Cityblock, Dr. Tang served as Chief Behavioral Health Officer at The Dimock Center, a community health center and mental health agency in Boston, and as Boston Site Director for Health Leads, a nonprofit focused on addressing social determinants of health.

Dr. Tang completed his residency in pediatrics at Boston Children's Hospital and Boston Medical Center, and his residency and fellowship in adult and child psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital and McLean Hospital. He is a graduate of Harvard College, Harvard Medical School, and the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University.

"Mike brings a unique combination of clinical depth, operational insight, and strategic systems thinking, which will be instrumental in advancing our precision-based care model for children with ADHD, anxiety, and autism spectrum disorder," said Anita Cattrell, President and Chief Operations Officer of Blackbird Health. "As we continue to expand access to high-quality pediatric mental health services, we are thrilled to welcome a leader whose values align with our commitment to clinical excellence and improved long-term outcomes for the families we serve."

"I am thrilled to join the Blackbird Health team. Blackbird Health's unique model of understanding the whole child and providing rapid, integrated care deeply resonates with my experiences as a pediatrician and child psychiatrist. I have seen how this data-driven approach helps families achieve their long-term goals while reducing the need for medications. As our country faces a child mental health crisis, Blackbird Health's whole person model is more essential than ever."

Blackbird Health offers coordinated pediatric mental health care—including comprehensive evaluations, therapy, and medication management—delivered both in person and virtually to meet families where they are. With clinics across Pennsylvania (Allentown, Langhorne, Doylestown, Exton, Fort Washington, King of Prussia, and Media), Southern New Jersey (Mount Laurel), and Northern Virginia (Centreville and Vienna), Blackbird continues to expand its regional footprint, with additional growth planned throughout 2026.

About Blackbird Health

Blackbird Health is the top rated pediatric mental health provider in the Mid-Atlantic, delivering integrated, whole-child care for children, teens, and young adults. By examining how the brain, body, and behavior interact, Blackbird clinicians identify overlapping factors often missed in traditional assessments and develop precise treatment plans that address underlying causes—not just symptoms. Services include comprehensive evaluations, evidence-based therapy, and medication management when appropriate. Care at Blackbird takes place both in person and virtual and is covered by most major insurance plans. Learn more at www.blackbirdhealth.com .

