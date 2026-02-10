Blackbird Health Opens New Centreville Clinic to Expand Access to Pediatric Mental Health Care in Northern Virginia

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird Health, the top rated pediatric mental health provider in the Mid-Atlantic has opened a new clinic in Centreville, Virginia, expanding access to comprehensive mental health services for children, teens, and young adults across Northern Virginia, in particular the communities of Western Fairfax County and Prince William County. Offering comprehensive evaluations, therapy, and medication management under one roof, the new Centreville location reflects the organization's continued investment in meeting the growing mental health needs of families in the area.

Centreville sits within one of the most family-dense and diverse areas of the region, where parents are navigating rising anxiety, ADHD, academic pressure, and developmental concerns.

Located at 5875 Trinity Parkway, Suite 140, Centreville, VA 20120 at the juncture of I-66, Lee Highway, and 28, the clinic offers in-person and virtual care, including comprehensive evaluations for ADHD, ASD, SLP, and OT, therapeutic services, and medication management. Appointments are now available; families can reach the clinic at (703) 239-3470 or learn more at BlackbirdHealth.com .

The new Centreville clinic sits within Fairfax County, one of the most populous and family-dense counties in the country, and serves as a central hub for nearby communities including Chantilly, Clifton, Fairfax, Manassas, and Herndon. The area is primarily served by Fairfax County Public Schools, one of the largest school systems in the United States, and is home to a highly engaged, diverse population of families navigating increasing academic, social, and emotional pressures.

"Families in Northern Virginia often encounter long wait times and fragmented care when seeking mental health support for their children," said Tom Peterson, CEO of Blackbird Health and a Fairfax County resident. "Our Centreville clinic was designed to make high-quality, coordinated pediatric mental health care easier to access by combining in-person and virtual services under one integrated care team—helping families get the support they need without adding to the burden of travel in an already congested region."

Blackbird Health's care model focuses on understanding how a child's brain, body, and behavior interact. By identifying overlapping factors—such as anxiety and ADHD or sensory differences and behavioral challenges—clinicians develop precise, individualized care plans that address underlying causes, not just symptoms. Families work with a single, integrated care team, reducing handoffs and improving continuity across home, school, and clinical settings.

The Centreville opening strengthens Blackbird Health's presence in Northern Virginia, complementing its existing clinic in Tysons and reinforcing its long-term commitment to serving the region's families, schools, and pediatric providers.

About Blackbird Health

Blackbird Health is the top rated pediatric mental health provider in the Mid-Atlantic, delivering integrated, whole-child care for children, teens, and young adults. By examining how the brain, body, and behavior interact, Blackbird clinicians identify overlapping factors often missed in traditional assessments and develop precise treatment plans that address underlying causes—not just symptoms. Services include comprehensive evaluations, evidence-based therapy, and medication management when appropriate. Care at Blackbird takes place both in person and virtual and is covered by most major insurance plans. Learn more at www.blackbirdhealth.com .

SOURCE Blackbird Health Inc.