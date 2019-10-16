Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8463853-black-decker-debuts-powerseries-extreme-cordless-removable-battery-stick-vacuum

As the inventors of the first cordless hand vacuum, the dustbuster®, and the first cordless electric drill, at BLACK+DECKER we know cordless. The POWERSERIES Extreme is the first stick vacuum in BLACK+DECKER's 20V MAX* removable battery system that includes lawn and garden equipment, power tools and home cleaning products. For added versatility, the removable battery allows for charging separately from the vacuum, or while connected, as the vacuum self-stands or can be placed on its included wall mount. The POWERSERIES Extreme features up to 55 minutes of runtime† to tackle messes throughout the home.

In addition, the stick vacuum has a built-in filter cleaner – just twist to clean – for twice the suctionβ and optimal performance, while the LED floorhead light brightens surfaces so dirt can't hide. The front-facing dustbin allows the vacuum to lay flat, helping clean hard-to-reach areas and providing easy access for quick disposal of debris. Use the three-speed control to select the optimal power for cleaning hard surfaces, area rugs, or powerful pick up on carpet.

David Veprek, Vice President of Marketing said, "We're proud of the BLACK+DECKER brand's history in cordless leadership and thrilled to expand our 20V MAX* removable battery system to include a stick vacuum with POWERSERIES Extreme. Everything about this vacuum was created with customer needs top of mind. We're confident the extreme performance, versatility, and convenience of this new stick vacuum will empower our customers to complete a multitude of tidying tasks easily and efficiently."

The POWERSERIES Extreme suits a variety of needs and converts to a handheld vacuum for multiuse cleaning on stairs, furniture, hard-to-reach areas, and more. The vacuum also comes in a pet version, featuring an anti-tangle brush roll with rubberized bristles for pet specific messes and specialized attachments effectively vacuuming pet hair from upholstered furniture. The new POWERSERIES Extreme will be available October 2019, ranging in price from $179-$199 MSRP. More information on the POWERSERIES Extreme and other BLACK+DECKER products is available at www.blackanddecker.com.

* - Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

** - Compared to BLACK+DECKER HCUA525J

† - In low speed with brush bar turned off

β - Compared to not utilizing the built-in filter cleaner

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER has been setting the standard for innovation and design of power tools, outdoor yard care equipment, and home products. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When home owners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter.

Media Contact:

Emily.noto@sbdinc.com

PR Manager, BLACK+DECKER

410.716.2215

SOURCE BLACK+DECKER