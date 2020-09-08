BLACK+DECKER™ Introduces the spillbuster™ Cordless Spill + Spot Cleaner To Tackle Wet And Chunky Messes

As the inventors of the first cordless hand vacuum, the dustbuster®, and the first cordless electric drill, BLACK+DECKER is adding to its cordless roster with one of the latest in spot cleaning technology. With the spillbuster, you can skip the paper towels as the handheld's wide nozzle is designed to vacuum solid and liquid messes. The spray outlet dispenses cleaning solution (sold separately) while the scrub brush deep cleans stains from spots and spills. Simply vacuum the wet and chunky mess, spray the cleaning solution, and lift tough stains with the powered or manual scrub brush.

The spillbuster also features a detachable tank for effortless emptying and cleaning. To empty, first remove the tank from the unit, flip the tank's latch, open the lid, and dispose of the mess. Then, for easy cleaning, place the tank and two-piece nozzle in the dishwasher (top rack only, do not include orange filter).

The spillbuster provides cleaning convenience for pet messes, kid messes and untouchable wet and chunky messes, including pet accidents, dirt and mud stains, and food and beverage spills on carpet, upholstery, tile, hardwood, and other surfaces. Additionally, BLACK+DECKER has partnered with RESOLVE®** to create a custom Portable Machine Formula designed to pair specifically with the spillbuster. For a limited time, look for specially marked spillbuster packages to receive a discount on a bottle of RESOLVE® Portable Machine Spot + Stain Formula (sold separately).

"Adding a spill and spot cleaner to the BLACK+DECKER home products lineup and overall cordless family is something our customers demanded," said David Veprek, Vice President of Marketing. "The spillbuster meets those demands by providing quick and easy cleanup through the wide nozzle, scrub brush, and detachable tank, to help tackle liquid and solid untouchable messes, all with one cleaning tool."

The spillbuster is available now in powered scrub brush ($99 MSRP) and manual scrub brush ($79 MSRP) models. More information on the spillbuster and other BLACK+DECKER products is available at www.blackanddecker.com.

* - Vacuuming wet and chunky messes

** - RESOLVE® and the RESOLVE® Logo are registered trademarks of RECKITT BENCKISER LLC.

About BLACK+DECKER

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER has been setting the standard for innovation and design of power tools, outdoor yard care equipment, and home products. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When home owners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

PR Manager, BLACK+DECKER

443.564.7446

SOURCE BLACK+DECKER

Related Links

https://www.blackanddecker.com/

