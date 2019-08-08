Blackmagic Design Releases Pocket Cinema Camera 6K with EF Mount; More Info at B&H

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1499529-REG/blackmagic_design_cinecampochdef6k_blackmagic_design_pocket_cinema.html

Camera Highlights

Canon EF Mount

Super 35-Sized HDR Sensor

Record 6K 6144 x 3456 up to 50 fps

6144 x 3456 up to 50 fps Dual Native 400 & 3200 ISO to 25,600

5" 1920 x 1080 Touchscreen Display

Record up to 120 fps Windowed HD

CFast 2.0 & SD/UHS-II Card Slots

External Recording via USB Type-C

13-Stop Dynamic Range, 3D LUT Support

Includes DaVinci Resolve Studio License

The Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 6K retains the same controls, a similar form factor, and features as the 4K Micro Four Thirds mount model, such as ISO support up to 25,600, 13 stops of dynamic range, 3D LUT support, a bright 5" screen, and professional audio support with four microphones, and all the same ports and media features. The menu settings are also generally the same, but now with the EF mount, the 6K now features a larger 23.10 x 12.99 mm sensor that records resolutions up to 6144 x 3456. And like the 4K model, the 6K supports shooting Blackmagic RAW format that allows you to record the raw data from the sensor for maximum flexibility in post. The RAW format with the sensor's metadata makes editing easier with Blackmagic's DaVinci Resolve.

