Leica Unveils Q3 Monochrom Camera, Its Latest Love-Letter to Black and White; YouTube First Look Video and More Info at B&H

Product Highlights

60MP Full-Frame B&W BSI CMOS Sensor

No Color Array or Low Pass Filter

Leica Content Credentials Technology

Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH. Lens

8K30, 4K60 & 4:2:2 10-Bit, FHD ProRes HQ

Contrast-Detection AF & Optical IS

5.76m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3" 1.84m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

ISO 100-200000, Up to 15-fps Shooting

SD UHS-II Slot; USB-C and HDMI Ports

Like its color-capable cousin, the Q3 Monochrom features a 60MP BSI CMOS sensor with triple resolution technology, here omitting the Bayer and low-pass filters to double its light-gathering potential, increase sharpness, detail, and dynamic range, and reduce digital noise. The camera also retains the Q3's 8K video recording capabilities, high-resolution electronic viewfinder, and the built-in, macro-ready Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens.

The same Maestro IV processor features an 8 GB buffer, enhancing the contrast-based autofocus and offering continuous shooting speeds of up to 15 fps.

Users of the Q2 Monochrom will appreciate the addition of a tiltable rear display and the acclaimed new SL-System user interface. Also, the Q3 Monochrom will be the first Q-series camera to feature Leica's Content Credentials technology, benefiting its use for reportage.

The Q3 Monochrom carries the series' same all-metal, weather-sealed, IP52-rated build. Like other Monochrom cameras, it omits the flashy red logo in favor of a subtle, smooth, and stealthy black paint finish.

Accompanying the new camera are several dedicated accessories, including four new camera straps, a red-light filter, and a wireless charging handgrip.

Learn more about Leica Q3 Monochrom Black and White camera at B&H Explora

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/leica-unveils-q3-monochrom-its-latest-love-letter-to-black-and-white

First Look YouTube Video on Leica Q3 Monochrom digital camera

https://youtu.be/_fi-Wo1XVos

