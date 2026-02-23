Carhartt Expands Commitment to Skilled Trades Education Through $375K Donation to National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER)

Workwear brand brings accredited Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs to 15 high schools, helping students prepare for careers and addressing America's growing skilled trades gap

DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, America's premium workwear brand since 1889, is proud to announce a $375,000 grant through its "For the Love of Labor" program to the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), a nonprofit leader in skilled trades workforce development.

The grant will help introduce Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs to 15 high schools across the country through NCCER's High School Builder Program, equipping students with the tools and training they need to enter fulfilling careers in the skilled trades.

"Carhartt is dedicated to supporting hardworking people, and 'For the Love of Labor' reflects our ongoing commitment to the next generation of doers," said Todd Corley, Chief People & Impact Officer at Carhartt. "Through our partnership with NCCER, we're highlighting career pathways and delivering accredited training that makes a real difference – not just for students, but the communities that depend on skilled tradespeople."

This year's For the Love of Labor grant builds on Carhartt's ongoing partnership with NCCER, which also received the Spring 2025 grant, increasing the High School Builder Program to 25 Carhartt-supported schools for a total of 70 nationwide.

Filling the Gap: Why Skilled Trades Education Matters

America's skilled trades gap continues to widen as older workers retire faster than younger workers enter the industry. With more than 650,000 jobs remaining unfilled in construction and manufacturing across the U.S.,1 and only one skilled worker replacing every three retirees, the need for workforce-ready talent is urgent.

NCCER's High School Builder Program is designed to address these challenges head-on. By removing accreditation barriers and providing participating schools with industry-recognized curriculum, resources, and testing, the program ensures that high school students are equipped with the credentials and training to graduate workforce ready.

"Careers in the skilled trades are more than just jobs – they're opportunities to shape America's future," said Dr. Melissa Perkins, CFRE, Director of Philanthropy at NCCER. "With Carhartt's ongoing support, we're expanding access to CTE programs and building a stronger, more equitable pipeline to fill these essential roles. Together, we're empowering students to realize the life-changing opportunities to gain a head start on building a successful and fulfilling career."

Investing in Tomorrow's Workforce

Launched in 2022, For the Love of Labor reflects Carhartt's commitment to strengthening America's workforce by addressing the critical skilled trades shortage. The industry faces a growing challenge, with an anticipated need for over 349,000 new construction workers in 2026 to meet demands.2

Since its inception, the grant program has received hundreds of applications and awarded 27 grants – totaling nearly $3.5 million – to eligible U.S.-based 501©3 designated organizations in recognized apprenticeship industries that serve at least 100 individuals annually. With Carhartt's funding, recipient organizations have been able to provide hardworking participants with durable gear, tools, childcare and transportation. Several recipient organizations have also added new programs, instructors, resources, and ultimately, graduated more apprenticeship students that are equipped to close the country's skilled trades gap.

To learn more about the For the Love of Labor grant program and how Carhartt is working to build a better world, please visit Carhartt.com/isc-hub or reach out to [email protected].

