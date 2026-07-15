Blackview Opens Its First Brand Store in Ghana, Further Strengthening Its Presence Across Africa

SHENZHEN, China, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital transformation continues to accelerate across Africa, the region has become one of the world's fastest-growing markets for smart devices. As consumers increasingly seek high-quality technology, innovative experiences, and reliable local support, demand for smart products continues to rise.

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Blackview has marked another milestone in its African expansion with the opening of its first brand store in Ghana. The new store represents an important step in the brand's localized development strategy across Africa. As one of West Africa's key markets, Ghana is home to a growing young consumer base and increasing demand for digital technology. Backed by reliable product quality, a diverse product portfolio, and strong customer recognition, Blackview has earned the trust of more and more local consumers, making Ghana a strategic market in the brand's long-term development across Africa.

Founded in 2013, Blackview has remained committed to innovation, delivering smart devices that combine quality, performance, and value. Today, the brand offers a comprehensive product ecosystem spanning smartphones, tablets, rugged smartphones, laptops, and smart accessories, serving users in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide with reliable and intelligent digital solutions.

The newly opened brand store showcases Blackview's complete product portfolio. Smartphones and tablets, the brand's most popular product categories in Africa, provide versatile solutions for learning, entertainment, content creation, and mobile productivity. Blackview's rugged smartphones, trusted by outdoor professionals and industrial users, continue to deliver exceptional durability and reliability for demanding environments. In addition, the store offers official after-sales services for all Blackview users, providing customers with convenient, professional, and dependable local support.

To celebrate the grand opening of Blackview's first brand store in Ghana, a two-day opening event was held on July 14–15, featuring a 10% discount on all products along with exclusive gifts for customers. The event attracted strong local interest, with many visitors experiencing Blackview's latest products firsthand.

The opening of the Ghana Brand Store marks another important milestone in Blackview's long-term commitment to Africa. Looking ahead, Blackview will continue working closely with local partners to strengthen its product ecosystem and localized services, bringing reliable, innovative, and accessible smart technology to more consumers across the continent.

For more information about Blackview products, brand updates, and upcoming events, please follow Blackview's official social media channels.

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