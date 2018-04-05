LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Born from a historic pedigree, and aged at the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery, Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon makes its annual return in honor of the distillery's 83rd anniversary which coincides with Derby Day. The rare, award-winning bourbon is a limited re-release and will be available in 14 states along with a select allocation solely for Stitzel-Weller.

Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey returns with a limited re-release ahead of Derby Day. With rarity comes quality, and consumers will certainly want to sip this beautiful bourbon slowly and responsibly to fully experience the craftsmanship, history and heritage within.

Boasting an impressive resume, Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey has been awarded Double Gold and named Best Kentucky Straight Bourbon at the 2015 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and was named the Best Bourbon 10 years and over from multiple barrels in Jim Murray's 2017 Whisky Bible. At 92 proof and 46% ABV, Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old is perfect for whiskey drinkers looking for genuine expressions of highly-crafted luxury.

"Beginning with a pronounced nose reminiscent of toasted oak layered with vanilla bean, figs and a light touch of dark caramel, this limited-release bourbon's taste is accented with notes of torched sugar and apples baked in honey and spices," said North American Whiskey Educator Doug Kragel. "It's the kind of rare whiskey that makes you want to savor every note slowly, because at some point in the future, supply will run out."

Carrying a suggested retail price of $250 (750mL) the re-release will take place in: Kentucky, New York, Illinois, California, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Washington, D.C., Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Oregon and the Stitzel-Weller Distillery. The Stitzel-Weller Distillery will only release six bottles weekly until its supply is gone.

Blade and Bow will celebrate the re-release at A Stitzel-Weller Affair on May 4, a Derby-eve celebration under the stars at the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery. The event includes a seated dinner by Chef Hugh Acheson and a private performance by singer-songwriter Marc Broussard. Guests will enjoy a private tasting of Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey to truly make it a night to remember.

With rarity comes quality, and consumers will certainly want to sip this beautiful bourbon slowly and responsibly to fully experience the craftsmanship, history and heritage within.

About Blade and Bow

Blade and Bow pays homage to the artful passion and renowned craftsmanship of the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky. Blade and Bow whiskey is currently available in two variants, Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Limited Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Blade and Bow seeks to continue the story of Stitzel-Weller by providing whiskey aficionados with an inspired piece of Kentucky history.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Contacts:

Megan Beatty Allison Fleischer Taylor Diageo 704.644.6942 803.984.6434 mbeatty@taylorstrategy.com Allison.Fleischer@diageo.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blade-and-bow-22-year-old-kentucky-straight-bourbon-whiskey-returns-with-a-limited-re-release-ahead-of-derby-day-300625046.html

SOURCE Diageo

Related Links

http://www.diageo.com

