Johnnie Walker Unveils the Next Chapter of Its Iconic 'Keep Walking' Global Campaign

The refreshed 'Keep Walking' campaign centers on the power of the word "keep," a call for steady momentum and personal perseverance rooted in aspiration. Through extensive global social listening of over 97 million "keep" conversations over the past year, six core themes emerged: motivation, action, communication, emotion, success, and identity. Driven by these themes, the creative celebrates the everyday "keeps" that define personal progress, from "keep playing" and "keep dreaming" to "keep trusting" and "keep searching."

For more than 25 years, the 'Keep Walking' message has championed resilience, optimism, and progress. In recent years, it has focused on collective progress, inspiring reconnection and optimism post-lockdowns and celebrating communities that are breaking barriers. Today, cultural behaviors have shifted and so the campaign marks a fresh perspective on its message.

According to McKinsey & Company's State of the Consumer 2025 report*, while time spent with friends, family, and in-person cultural activities remains an important part of people's lives, there is an increasing focus on self, spending more free time dedicated to solo pursuits such as personal hobbies and self-expression. The research also finds that people are less likely to define themselves by traditional life-stage milestones and instead value personal achievement and fulfillment, signaling an evolution in how progress is understood around the world.

"'Keep Walking' has powered Johnnie Walker for more than two decades, guiding our leadership in whisky and inspiring millions around the world," said John Williams, Global Head of Whisk(e)y at Diageo. "Today, people define progress on their own terms. This campaign reflects that shift and gives 'Keep Walking' new meaning for a new generation. By tapping into the emotional language of contemporary culture and celebrating the many ways people progress in their daily lives, we are strengthening the brand's connection with drinkers globally and setting the foundation for the next era of progress."

The campaign debuts with a 30-second hero film created by Grammy-nominated director child. and two-time Grammy Award winner and four-time MTV Video Music Awards winner Melina Matsoukas, Founder and Creative Executive Producer of De La Revolución, in association with PRETTYBIRD. Through their dynamic and cinematic lens, the film captures the emotional truth that progress is rarely linear but always personal. Built from a series of short vignettes, each scene emphasizes a different "keep" and the emotion behind it. Some are metaphorical and expressive, while others are grounded in slice-of-life storytelling. Together, the vignettes form a poetic collage of personal progress.

"Our intention was to reimagine 'Keep Walking' for today," said the film's Grammy-nominated director, child. "The word 'keep' felt like an invitation and a reminder that personal journeys take many forms. Each story in the film celebrates that sense of forward motion, even when the path is not always clear."

The campaign launches during a high-energy moment for the brand as Johnnie Walker expands its presence across music, fashion, and sports, which are critical cultural spaces driving whisky recruitment and relevance. From global partnerships, including Sabrina Carpenter, to reimagined cultural moments, 'Keep Walking' remains the heartbeat of Johnnie Walker and a symbol of progress that grows more resonant with each generation.

*McKinsey & Company. State of the Consumer 2025: When Disruption Becomes Permanent. June 9, 2025. https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/consumer-packaged-goods/our-insights/state-of-consumer?utm

