Blade and Bow Unveils Its Oldest Whiskey Ever, a Rare 30-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon

The Project, Led By Nicole Austin, Represents a Milestone for the Aged Bourbon Category and Reflects the Singular Quality of Stitzel-Weller Distillery's Inventory

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blade and Bow proudly introduces its 30-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey representing the pinnacle of American whiskey craftsmanship. This expression, the oldest ever released by the brand, was first laid to rest in the spring of 1993 in the legendary patented rickhouses of Stitzel-Weller Distillery. After decades of careful aging, a meticulous post-maturation selection process commenced, in which Nicole Austin, Diageo's Director of American Whiskey Liquid Development and Capabilities, hand-selected the most exceptional barrels for this limited-edition offering.

Representing three decades of patience and craftsmanship at the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery, this is the pinnacle of Blade and Bow’s artistry and legacy. Bottled at 54.5% ABV and non-chill filtered to preserve every nuance of flavor. Experience bright notes of lemon, raspberry, ginger, and cinnamon balanced by layers of fig, burnt sugar, and molasses. Courtesy of DIAGEO Courtesy of DIAGEO

"My vision for this 30-Year-Old project was to create a bourbon that captured decades of time, complexity, and nuance – something that would stand as a milestone in Blade and Bow's portfolio. Each barrel was assessed individually to determine whether it was suitable for blending or strong enough to stand alone. The expectation of a bourbon of this age is often that it will be over-oaked, harsh, or simple, but what I discovered was truly surprising – many barrels revealed incredible depth, rich vanilla, and layered fruit character," said Nicole Austin.

A blend of liquid pulled from just 42 barrels, this bourbon is bottled at 54.5% ABV and reflects the artistry, patience, and precision that define Blade and Bow. Every stage of its maturation — guided by the brand's Five Keys of Bourbon: Grain, Yeast, Fermentation, Distillation, and most importantly, Aging — ensures a whiskey of remarkable balance and depth.

At a certain point during maturation, before Diageo acquired Stitzel-Weller Distillery, semi-empty barrels were consolidated to maintain full contact with the wood, preserving balance and preventing over-oaking despite evaporation. When the whiskey reached 30 years of age, every barrel was tasted and hand-selected by Nicole Austin, who was struck by the surprising volume of exceptional quality liquid—a testament to the foresight of that consolidation process.

"The yield of very old whiskeys can be unpredictable – you expect a lot of over-oaked or one-dimensional barrels. But these were different. So many of them still had this lovely vanilla and fruit character, real vibrancy, and surprising depth. I wanted to celebrate that," said Nicole Austin. "Every decision, from consolidation to final blending, was about preserving what made these barrels so special — and creating something that truly honors the legacy of Blade and Bow along with Stitzel-Weller Distillery. It reflects our core belief that great whiskey isn't simply made in the distillery, but perfected over time through care, blending, and intention" Austin explained.

Opening with bright, inviting aromas of zesty lemon and fresh raspberry mingling with warm ginger and cinnamon, the bourbon evolves to reveal rich notes of fig, burnt sugar, and molasses. On the palate, it is luxuriously oily and chewy, with layers of hazelnut, subtle anise, and a whisper of blackcurrant. The finish is cool and menthol-like, leaving a lasting impression of both warmth and brightness.

Blade and Bow 30-Year-Old's amber liquid is non-chill filtered, a hallmark of high-quality whiskey that preserves the liquid's character and contributes to a richer flavor, complex aroma and smooth mouthfeel resulting from the whiskey's naturally occurring oils and higher alcohol congeners. As a result, the bottle contains some delicate white flakes, known as 'flocs.'

This highly limited 30-Year-Old release will be available in select markets for individuals aged 21+, nationwide beginning November 2025 and in the visitor center at Stitzel-Weller Distillery, including individual pours (priced at $225) at the Garden & Gun Club. Each tasting will be presented on a custom gold tray and includes a premium glassware and keepsake items in a refined bag. Guests will enjoy thoughtful, elevated touches that reflect Blade and Bow's spirit of refined hospitality. Blade and Bow 30-Year-Old will carry a suggested retail price of $1,200 per 750ml bottle (SRP), though prices are subject to change and may vary.

Blade and Bow 30-Year-Old builds on the brand's legacy expressions, including the classic Kentucky Straight Bourbon and 22-Year-Old Limited Release, pushing further into what time, care, and curation can achieve. Every bottle is a bridge between the heritage of Stitzel-Weller Distillery and the future of luxury bourbon, offering collectors and enthusiasts an unparalleled opportunity to experience the boldest, most refined expression of Blade and Bow. This release marks only the beginning of what's to come from the 30-Year-Old project, with more moments of discovery and craftsmanship on the horizon.

