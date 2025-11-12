THE FUTURE OF WORLD CLASS IS HERE: DIAGEO PARTNERS WITH TALES OF THE COCKTAIL FOUNDATION TO SHAPE AMERICAN BARTENDING EXCELLENCE

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/diageo/9366351-en-diageo-and-tales-of-the-cocktail-foundation-partner-for-world-class

With shared values rooted in education, mentorship, and community, DIAGEO North America and Tales of the Cocktail Foundation will shape the evolution of World Class U.S. to become a year-round program that empowers bartenders through professional development, connection and long-term growth. Together, both DIAGEO and Tales of the Cocktail Foundation hope to elevate the entire U.S. hospitality community for years to come.

"We're thrilled to partner with DIAGEO to continue growing the World Class U.S. program and welcoming bartenders of all backgrounds and experience into this expanded platform," said Taylor Barron, Director of Partnerships at Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. "Tales has always been driven by the mission to educate and support the bar community. Working with DIAGEO North America will allow us to amplify that impact, offering American bartenders even more opportunities for growth, connection and recognition on both a national and global scale."

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Presents World Class Sponsored by DIAGEO will reimagine that renowned program to more boldly champion education, mentorship, community and innovation in the world of hospitality. This next chapter of World Class will introduce more ways for bartenders to connect and grow, from one-on-one mentorship opportunities linking participants with local leaders across the joint communities to expanded ways to participate as judges, mentors, coaches or trainees throughout the year, and even workshops in local markets that are designed to inspire and build community among current and aspiring competitors.

"We are proud to continue our legacy of supporting the trade and are thrilled to be sponsoring the Tales of Cocktail Foundation's World Class U.S. competition," said Erin Creighton, Director of Marketing for On-Premise at DIAGEO. "Our mission is to support and champion those behind the bar, creating opportunities to connect the best talent and training in the country to uplift the hospitality community to new heights."

Starting November 12, 2025, applications will open for the 2026 competition cycle for bartenders of all levels and backgrounds nationwide at www.worldclassus.com. Participants will compete for the title of 2026 U.S. Bartender of the Year and the opportunity to represent the United States at the 2026 World Class Global Finals in Dubai.

As part of the new partnership with Tales of the Cocktail Foundation – and reinforcing the joint mission to elevate and mentor bartending talent – each of the Top 15 finalists will also attend Tales Of The Cocktail 2026. This exclusive opportunity includes a weeklong VIP pass unlocking immersive tastings, expert-led education and curated networking with some of the most influential voices and talent shaping cocktail culture today.

Key dates for the 2026 competition are as follows:

November 12, 2025: Applications open

Applications open January 12, 2026: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. PST to be considered for the 2026 Tales Of The Cocktail Foundation Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. PST to be considered for the 2026 Tales Of The Cocktail Foundation Presents World Class Sponsored By DIAGEO Early March 2026: Top 100 Announced

Top 100 Announced Mid March 2026 : Top 15 National Finalists Announced

: Top 15 National Finalists Announced Spring 2026: National Finals to crown the 2026 US Bartender of the Year

National Finals to crown the 2026 US Bartender of the Year Summer 2026: The 2026 World Class Cocktail Festival and Global Finals will take place in Dubai

Full details on application guidelines and program updates are available at www.worldclassus.com.

You can also stay up to date by following @WorldClassUS on Instagram or @WorldClassUnitedStates on Facebook.

About Tales Of The Cocktail Foundation

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering the global hospitality industry through education, advocacy, and community support. As the world's leading spirits education platform, the Foundation provides year-round programs and initiatives that foster professional growth and drive meaningful change. Each July, the industry gathers in New Orleans, the beating heart of cocktail culture and hospitality, for a one-of-a-kind conference that blends education, networking, and celebration like no other. Guided by its core pillars—Educate, Advance, and Support—the Foundation's impact extends far beyond the U.S. reaching professionals and communities around the world. Tales of the Cocktail will take place in New Orleans July 19-24, 2026. #totc2026

About DIAGEO

DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, our people, our brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit DIAGEO's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @DIAGEO_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

