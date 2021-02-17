Blair Wyman Joins ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales as Sales Engineer

"Blair's construction industry and project management experience fits our growing business. His sense of urgency in communication to apply problem solving skills to multifaceted construction projects is proven", said Rick Schnarr, Vice President of Sales and Applied Products at ACI. "His ability to craft solutions with contractors and engineers sets him apart." When asked about joining ACI, Blair said, "I could not be more excited to be with a company that is forward thinking, team oriented, and focused on raising the bar in a thriving industry. The unique combination of collaboration and industry expertise appear to be a great formula for success. I enjoy contributing high quality service, products, and solutions with the ACI team. I'm proud to be with a company that always does the right thing. They value their customers, employees and community."

Blair attended Western Washington University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a focus in management and operations. There he played on the college baseball team where he learned that individual commitment to a group effort is what makes a team work. His knowledge on and off the field was applied and fostered while working as an Outside Sales Executive within the Electrical Industry for over a decade. ACI's President, Keith Glasch, remarks, "Our customers demand creative solutions to mechanical problems, and Blair makes that happen for ACI."

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Washington and Oregon from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., Gree Commercial, as well as many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com

SOURCE ACI Mechanical Sales

