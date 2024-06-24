BLAKE CARGILL ANNOUNCED AS RECIPIENT OF THE 15th ANNUAL EMERGING LEADERS AWARDS

NEW YORK and DALLAS and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&A Advisor announced on Thursday that Blake Cargill, Partner and Managing Director at Republic Capital Group ("Republic"), is a recipient of the 15th Annual Emerging Leaders Award.

The M&A Advisor, a globally renowned organization known for recognizing and showcasing leading M&A, financing, and turnaround professionals, established this awards program to honor excellence and foster mentorship and professional development among emerging leaders in the corporate finance and dealmaking industries.

Blake Cargill, Partner and Managing Director (PRNewsfoto/Republic Capital Group)

Blake has been chosen from a pool of prominent nominees for his notable accomplishments in business and in service to the community. Evaluation of the nominees and selection of the winners was completed by an independent judging panel.

"The world of dealmaking is always changing, and, over the past 15 years, The M&A Advisor has recognized the brilliance of over fifteen hundred professionals—experts who set the bar high in their fields. The Emerging Leader Award recipients, who have the spirit of innovation and ambition, are ready to shape the future of our industry. By creating a network of business visionaries, philanthropists, educators, and personal growth mentors, we are building a vibrant 'leadership community.' Our mission is clear: to give these rising stars the tools and motivation to not only succeed in their careers but also to make a positive difference in the lives of others, thus sparking a wave of transformation," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor.

"Blake is one of the most consummate professionals I have ever worked with in my 25 years of professional life. He is smart, organized, dedicated, coachable and cool under fire. He is a key part of Republic's success as a firm." John Langston, Founder and CEO of Republic commented.

Blake shared, "I'm grateful and humbled to receive this award. I've been fortunate to work with a tremendous team at Republic Capital Group and incredible clients that have all contributed to this recognition. Excited to continue working on transformative transactions helping clients achieve their goals!"

The M&A Advisor will welcome the winners of the Emerging Leaders Award at a formal black-tie Awards Gala in New York City, as part of the 2024 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit on September 23-24, 2024. This unique event connects current and former recipients of the Emerging Leaders Award with each other and industry leaders.

For a complete list of the 2024 Emerging Leaders Award Winners Click Here.

About Republic Capital Group

Republic Capital Group is an M&A advisory firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, wealth and asset management communities. We partner with firms that are at the leading edge of M&A activity and are active participants in the transformation of the industry.

For more information, please visit republiccapgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/republic-capital-group .

Media Contact: [email protected]

Republic Capital Group - securities offered through Kingswood Capital Partners, LLC.

SOURCE Republic Capital Group