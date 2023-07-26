Blanchard® Partners with OpenSesame

Blanchard® award-winning content now available on the popular platform

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, announced a partnership with OpenSesame, a leading SaaS global eLearning innovator, to include hundreds of Blanchard's digital assets, videos, and microlearning on OpenSesame's expansive and comprehensive catalog of eLearning courses. Using OpenSesame's award-winning technology, Blanchard extends access to their world-class leadership development content in a flexible, self-paced format that is available when and where employees, teams, and organizations need it. The content includes essential and critical leadership topics such as goal setting, performance management, coaching, building trust, having productive conversations, and retaining top talent.

"We are excited that OpenSesame subscribers can now have access to Blanchard's inspirational, masterful, and dynamic leadership digital content. Whether it's to create continuity from virtual or classroom training, easily find on-demand learning on timely and timeless topics, or curate content to support an event, Blanchard on OpenSesame makes it seamless for employees to find, access, and consume within their existing technology ecosystem. It becomes so much easier to integrate Blanchard content into training programs as well as performance management, career development, and onboarding," says Britney Cole, vice president, and head of Blanchard's Innovation Lab.

"We are thrilled to have Blanchard as a part of OpenSesame Plus. Their courses bring a unique blend of knowledge, engagement, and real-world applicability. Courses by Blanchard are truly special because they embody the essence of effective leadership and management. Their expertise is unmatched, and their commitment to delivering practical, research-based content is evident in every course. We are proud to bring Blanchard's exceptional content to our customers, reaffirming our commitment to delivering high-quality learning experiences," says Spencer Thornton, senior vice president of Curation at OpenSesame.

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces through powerful online learning in every industry. With the most comprehensive catalog of eLearning courses from the world's top publishers, OpenSesame helps global companies every step of the way. In a moment of an increasingly virtual workforce, OpenSesame has added even more Global 2000 companies to its customer base. With over 20,000+ courses, the platform touches all industries in all markets.

About Blanchard
Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners.

