BLANCO Faucets - Enhanced Performance & Color Options

LUMBERTON, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLANCO enhances their kitchen faucet collection with fresh new finishes, greater water efficiency and inspired new designs.

The majority of BLANCO faucets have now been re-engineered from 2.2 gallons per minute (GPM) to 1.5. This provides homeowners with water-saving benefits while still delivering a strong, powerful spray. This shift to a lower GPM goes a step above the commonly used 1.8 GPM and reflects BLANCO's commitment to environmental sustainability.

BLANCO URBENA in Chrome/Concrete Gray BLANCO LINUS shown in Coal Black Full Finish

In addition to increased water-efficiency standards on multiple faucet collections, BLANCO is also launching the URBENA faucet as a new collection in the U.S., and re-introducing the LINUS with enhanced color finishes. Two new colors are also being added across the entire faucet portfolio in both full finish and dual finish options - Coal Black and Concrete Gray. Concrete Gray is a soft shade of gray, while the much anticipated Coal Black is the perfect matte-black accent for those who love bold design.

"BLANCO recognizes the need for more water-efficient products," states Edyta Drutis, BLANCO's Director of Brand & Communications for North America. "We have transformed our portfolio to provide beautiful and sustainable water-saving faucets to consumers in North America. With our color-coordinated faucet portfolio, designers and homeowners can easily create a stylish, unified look with our SILGRANIT® sinks that will ultimately complement matching bar faucets and soap dispensers while keeping environmental sustainability in mind."

BLANCO faucets now have six metal finishes (Chrome, PVD Steel, Classic Steel, Stainless Steel, Polished Nickel and Oil Rubbed Bronze); nine full color finishes (Coal Black, Anthracite, Café, Cinder, Metallic Gray, Truffle, Concrete Gray, Biscuit and White); and 18 dual finishes with either Chrome or PVD Steel.

About BLANCO

BLANCO is all about residential kitchen water hub systems that are meticulously designed down to the finest detail. The brand has won over consumers worldwide with its modern design, ergonomic handling and reliable product quality. All components, from the kitchen faucet to the sink and accessories, are perfectly integrated with one another. BLANCO systems make a significant contribution towards sustainably upgrading kitchens around the globe with everyday convenience when it comes to preparing food, drinking and cleaning.

Founded over 95 years ago, the company is now a leading manufacturer worldwide. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in approximately 100 countries and offers its customers a portfolio that is tailored to consumer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in Southwest Germany and Canada.

Established in 1925 by Heinrich Blanc, BLANCO is part of Blanc & Fischer Family Holding. BLANCO America has been proudly serving the U.S. market for over 30 years.

blanco.com

