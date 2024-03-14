Blank Slate Game Wins Circana's Toy Industry Award

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Op Games announced its popular title Blank Slate has received Circana's Toy Industry Award for #1 Selling Toy in the United States in the Family Word/Other Games category.

The awards recognize the best-selling and top selling toys, properties, and manufacturers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Europe, according to Circana's Retail Tracking Service.

"We are honored that Blank Slate is recognized as one of Circana's top selling games," said Eric Brendel, VP of Sales at The Op Games. "We recognize our retailer partners who have helped The Op Games reach this great achievement and we also appreciate all the consumers who have played and shared the fun and laughter of playing Blank Slate."

"As we begin a new year, Circana is incredibly proud to celebrate the innovation and quality of toys and games being developed to inspire the joy of play around the world," said Ricardo Solar, EVP of Entertainment at Circana. "We wish all the winners, and the entire toy industry, success in 2024."

Blank Slate is an award-winning word game that challenges players to pick one of over 250 Word Cue cards (with 500 total cues), write the word they think best completes the phrase, and try to match it exactly to another player's word without giving a single hint. Blank Slate, which was also recently turned into a game show, is available at major retailers with a suggested retail price of $25.99.

About The Op Games (Formerly known as Usaopoly)

The Op Games is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 30 years! Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as TELESTRATIONS®, BLANK SLATE™, HUES & CUES™, TAPPLE and HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS BATTLE™ as well as licensed versions of MONOPOLY®, CLUE®, TRIVIAL PURSUIT®, and more. The Op Games continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. The Op Games is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games .

About Circana

Circana is the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through unparalleled technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand and outpace the competition. Learn more at www.circana.com .

