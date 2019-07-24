BLAZE ERP and Compliance Platform for Legal Cannabis Receives $1M Seed Funding From Act One Ventures

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE, an enterprise resource planning platform for the legal cannabis industry, has received $1 million in Seed funding from Act One Ventures of Los Angeles.

Act One invests in companies whose founders have direct experience in the industry for which they've developed a solution. BLAZE was founded by entrepreneurs who have more than a decade of experience in the legal, retail, and cultivation sides of cannabis, along with decades of combined experience in developing, hosting, and supporting software as a service. This breadth of knowledge is unmatched in the cannabis industry.

"Act One has enabled BLAZE to accelerate growth to meet the rapid demand from our customers. We are very excited to land this investment because we know it comes with much more than money. They have a great reputation among entrepreneurs and actually help their companies succeed," says Christopher Violas, Co-Founder and CEO of BLAZE.

Before launching BLAZE, Violas was an entrepreneur and business software professional who founded and sold a medical cannabis delivery service. Recognizing the need for simplified operations and compliance in emerging legal cannabis, BLAZE focuses on the entire industry vertical: Cultivation, Distribution, Delivery, Retail, and Manufacturing. Cannabis businesses are able to run their operations digitally with full integration across multiple locations.

"We built BLAZE to solve the pain points we went through as operators. We spent so many extra hours experiencing the true day to day issues that occur when the back end of the business isn't airtight," says Violas.

"We know the space is growing, and Chris's integrated solution across the full cycle is the key to the highest level of compliance while providing the cannabis industry with a tool that truly helps them increase profits while having the freedom to properly take care of customers," says Michael Silton, Managing Director of Act One.

About BLAZE: BLAZE's sophisticated seed-to-sale tools are easy to operate and make dispensaries, delivery services, distributors, and cultivators more profitable and productive while creating a better customer and employee experience. BLAZE also ensures compliance with the laws of all legal markets and integrates seamlessly with existing technologies that businesses use.

About Act One Ventures: Act One Ventures leads Seed rounds for business software. The firm has built a deep and diverse network, including under-represented founders and L.A. university alumni. Its portfolio comprises overlooked diverse teams, with 70% of companies founded by women or minorities.

