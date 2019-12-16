BLAZE Partners with Cookies to Help Launch Oakland Location

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE, the enterprise resource planning platform for the legal cannabis industry with operations in U.S. and Canada, was the technology used for the launch of Cookies Oakland, the latest location for Cookies.

On Friday, December 6, Cookies Oakland held its grand opening with the help of BLAZE which handled all of the backend operations with its unique and effective suite of tools to help simplify operations for cannabis companies.

"Cookies is one of the most well-established brands in the cannabis world, and we're proud to stand with them at this flagship store to bring the people of Oakland world class cannabis," said BLAZE co-founder and CEO Chris Violas.

The grand opening was attended by Cookies Founder and CEO Berner, several other Bay Area personalities and a long line of Cookies customers who were able to enjoy top-notch products. The BLAZE Retail platform helped Cookies Oakland prep for the opening and process orders throughout the day. "We really tested the limits of the BLAZE system with the Cookies Oakland opening weekend and it held strong for us. The BLAZE team was onsite with us the week leading up to the opening and their staff was there all day for the launch. We couldn't have done it without them!" said Salwa Ibrahim, Co-Founder of MKSI Investments who partnered with Cookies for the Oakland location.

Located at 1776 Broadway Oakland, CA 94612, Cookies Oakland offers customers an amazing selection of flower, edibles and other brand products that have built up a huge following throughout California.

BLAZE, which currently works with over 250 cannabis customers throughout the country has several other major dispensary grand openings scheduled in the coming weeks.

About BLAZE

BLAZE, a VC-backed California technology company offers a unified seed-to-sale software and apps to help the cannabis industry grow. Developed by tech entrepreneurs and former cannabis company operators, BLAZE makes tech easy with an easy-to-use front end powered by an enterprise backend for dispensaries, delivery services, distributors and cultivators. Customers can be more profitable and productive while creating a better user experience for end customers and employees. The company's software ensures compliance with the state and local laws and integrates seamlessly with over 40 technology vendors that also service cannabis companies. For more information, go to www.BLAZE.me.

Contact:

BLAZE PR

pr@blaze.me

SOURCE BLAZE

Related Links

http://www.blaze.me

