BLAZE PIZZA Partners with Reality Based Group to Strengthen Upselling Performance and Customer Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Based Group (RBG), a leading tech-enabled mystery shopping and customer experience improvement firm, announced a new partnership with Blaze Pizza to elevate guest experience and drive revenue growth across its franchise locations. Through this collaboration, Blaze Pizza will leverage RBG's proprietary video mystery shopping technology—alongside traditional mystery shops—to help franchisees improve frontline performance, consistency, and overall customer experience.

After previously operating a customer experience program, Blaze Pizza recognized that pausing the program led to a loss of key fundamentals that power strong in-store execution. The brand launched a competitive RFP, selected a shortlist of five qualified firms, and ultimately chose Reality Based Group for its proven ability to deliver actionable insights through video-based mystery shopping that enable operators to see and hear the customer's experience.

During the initial pilot rollout, locations participating in the program delivered significant performance gains—including an almost 50% increase in upsells—while also improving overall customer service interactions and results. The program is designed to support Blaze Pizza's top priorities: upselling, increasing revenue, and elevating the overall customer experience. Franchisees will have the opportunity to "upgrade" and request additional video evaluations, reflecting strong enthusiasm for the tool and the clarity it provides for coaching and recognition.

"This partnership is about turning insight into action. Blaze Pizza recognized that consistency and execution matter at scale, and GameFilm® video mystery shopping gives their franchisees practical, real-world feedback they can immediately use to drive revenue and elevate the guest experience." said Josh Stern, CEO of Reality Based Group.

"Blaze Pizza, delivering a consistently exceptional guest experience is foundational to our brand. Partnering with Reality Based Group gives our franchisees a powerful tool to see the customer journey firsthand and coach their teams in meaningful, measurable ways. The impact on upselling and service performance has been significant, and we're confident this program will continue to drive both revenue growth and stronger guest loyalty." said Jaime Denney, COO of Blaze Pizza.

This partnership reflects both organizations' commitment to operational excellence and signals a new chapter in Blaze Pizza's customer experience journey—bringing coaching tools and insights to franchisees and helping deliver a consistently exceptional guest experience at every location.

