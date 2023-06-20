"Bleach: Brave Souls" New Single-Player Content "Limit Breaker Quest" Implemented Today

TOKYO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will be releasing the highly engaging new single-player content "Limit Breaker Quest" after maintenance is finished on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Enjoy the new Limit Breaker Quest by utilizing beloved characters to clear as many stages as possible. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

In addition, June saw the update of the Brave Souls official website.

For players joining Brave Souls for the first time, be sure to check out newly added content such as instructions on how to play Brave Souls, information on a recommended beginner's pack, and more.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Official Website
https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

About Limit Breaker Quest

The Limit Breaker Quest is new, single-player content where strengthened characters are utilized to defeat waves of enemies to clear as many stages as possible.

This quest has no fixed goal, so players can challenge their limits by proceeding for as long as the time limit allows.

In the results screen, the clear time of each stage can be checked, so try teaming up different characters and attempt to beat your own record.

Engaging elements such as awesome rewards and medals to commemorate reaching a certain number of stages have also been prepared.

2 Social Media Campaigns will be Held to Celebrate the New Limit Breaker Quest

To celebrate the new Limit Breaker Quest, social media campaigns will be held from Tuesday, June 20 at 17:00 (JST/UTC+9) *scheduled.

Details on the campaigns and how to participate will be announced on the official website and the official social media accounts.

Campaign 1: Conquer the Limit Breaker Quest

Participate in the Limit Breaker Quest and receive a reward for posting your results, advice on strategies to beat the quest, and more to social media.

Players can also enter into a video contest by posting a video of their quest attempt.

Check out the in-game announcement or the official website for more information on how to participate in the video contest.

Campaign Period: Tuesday, June 20 17:00 to Friday, June 30 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Campaign 2: Conquer the Limit Breaker Quest Video Contest

Post a video of your Limit Breaker Quest attempt and show off your skills on social media.

4 participants will be selected by the Brave Souls development team to receive a Rainbow Special Move Source.

The videos of the 4 winners will be shared on the Brave Souls official account.

There are no requirements regarding the length of the video or characters used, so players can freely showcase their accomplishments achieved in the new quest.

Campaign Period: Tuesday, June 20 17:00 to Friday, June 30 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:                                  iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Genre:                                      3D Action
Price:                                        Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website:                      https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account:         @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page:          https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel:      https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram:                   @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord:                       https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright:                                © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
                                                  © KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

SOURCE KLab Inc.

