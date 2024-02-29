"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 85 Million Downloads Worldwide Giving Users the Chance to Receive a 6 Star Summons Ticket in an Awesome Campaign
TOKYO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 85 million downloads worldwide. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
To celebrate this milestone, an 85 Million Downloads Celebration campaign is being held from Thursday, February 29.
Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket 85 Million Downloads Present
Event Period: Thursday, February 29 0:00 to Friday, March 22 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)
Log in during the event period to receive a Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket (85 Million Downloads).
The Battle Ready 6 Star Summons Ticket (85 Million Downloads) can be used to receive one level 200 6 Star character with a fully-powered up 150% Soul Tree.
85 Million Downloads Celebration Cycle Summons
Event Period: Saturday, March 2 16:00 to Tuesday, March 12 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
The 85 Million Downloads Celebration Cycle Summons begins soon.
Each step has a different draw rate for 5 Star characters. In addition, each step has a bonus and one 5 Star character is guaranteed every 5 steps up to Step 30.
*Please note that the campaign period varies for each campaign. For more details, please check the in-game news.
Cang Du and Toshiro Hitsugaya will be Available as New Characters in the Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Wings of Frost
Event Period: Thursday, February 29 16:00 to Tuesday, March 12 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)
This Summons features Thousand-Year Blood War 2024 versions of Cang Du and Toshiro Hitsugaya.
One of the featured 5 Star characters is guaranteed every five Steps until Step 20.
On Step 25, players will receive a ticket that can be used to receive one of the new characters of their choosing.
Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Wings of Frost Official Showcase Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhIYtT2JYO4
Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls
Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Genre: 3D Action
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames
Download Here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097
SOURCE KLab Inc.
