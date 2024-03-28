"Bleach: Brave Souls" Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Reinforcements Featuring Meninas, Rangiku, and Yumichika Begins March 31 Alongside a Spring Festival Campaign

TOKYO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding the Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Reinforcements from Sunday, March 31. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

Meninas, Rangiku, and Yumichika Added to the Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Reinforcements

KLab Inc. announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls will be holding the Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Reinforcements from Sunday, March 31.

Event Period: Sunday, March 31 16:00 to Monday, April 15 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This Summons features new versions of Meninas, Rangiku, and Yumichika.

One of the featured 5 Star characters is guaranteed every five Steps until Step 20.

On Step 25, players will receive a ticket that can be exchanged for one of the new characters of their choosing.

Official Showcase Video:

https://youtu.be/Q5X3Cd-Z6BI

Spring Festival Login Bonuses

Event Period: Sunday, March 31 0:00 to Tuesday, April 16 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Log in for 15 days during the campaign period to receive up to 75 Spirit Orbs and 60 Soul Tickets.

Other Spring Festival Campaign events will also be available in-game.

Spirit Orbs Quiz Campaign

Campaign Period:

Thursday, March 28 to Saturday, April 6 16:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Questions about the new Summons will be posted on social media.

All players can receive up to 100 Spirit Orbs if each question receives at least 500 correct responses.

If the target number of reactions for the campaign posts is reached, all players will receive ten 4 Star/5 Star Accessory Tickets.

New Character Advice Corner

Campaign Period:

Sunday, March 31 to Wednesday, April 17 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

An interactive campaign will be held where players post advice about the new characters available in the new Summons.

If the target number of posts is reached, all players will receive three 5 Star Accessory Tickets.

Please check the news on the official website for more details on the social media campaigns.

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

*Please note that the various campaign contents and campaign periods are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-app news for more details.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™ Genre: 3D Action Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames



Download Here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

SOURCE KLab Inc.