"Bleach: Brave Souls" Thousand-Year Blood War Summons: Desolation Begins

TOKYO, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will be holding the Thousand-Year Blood War Summons: Desolation from Monday, July 31, 2023. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

In addition, the awesome Brave Souls 8th Anniversary and Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign: Round 2 will commence from the same day to celebrate the arrival of the Brave Souls 8th Anniversary and Thousand-Year Blood War characters.

Thousand-Year Blood War Summons: Desolation

Event Period: Monday, July 31 16:00 to Saturday, August 12 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

This special Summons features specially designed Thousand-Year Blood War 2023 versions of Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto, Yachiru Unohana, and Chojiro Tadaoki Sasakibe.

One of the featured 5 Star characters is guaranteed every five Steps until Step 25.

Thousand-Year Blood War Summons: Desolation Trailer

https://youtu.be/n1HdrdJjr2I

Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons: Round 2

Event Period: Monday, July 31 from 16:00 (JST/UTC+9)

Don't miss out on a special one time Summons that guarantees a 5 Star Thousand-Year Blood War character.

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-app news for more details.

The Thousand-Year Blood War Gift Campaign Begins, Save Up Points for the Chance to Win Awesome Prizes

By participating during the campaign period, players can earn points which can then be used to enter a gift raffle by liking or retweeting certain tweets or by tweeting with the campaign hashtag.

500 participants will have the chance to win amazing prizes such as a PlayStation®5 or Brave Souls Thousand-Year Blood War merch based on the number of points saved.

Further details regarding how to participate in this campaign will be announced on Twitter.

*The eligible tweets for this campaign will be posted from Friday, July 28 after 16:00 (JST/UTC+9).

Campaign Period

Friday, July 28 to Thursday, August 31 16:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Twitter account ( @Bleachbrs_en ).

2. Log in to Twitter and activate the "My Page" found on the campaign's website.

Prizes

・Prize A (2 Winners): 20 Points Needed

PlayStation®5 Digital Edition (CFI-1200B01)

・Prize B (8 Winners): 15 Points Needed

Revolution Pro Controller 3

・Prize C (90 Winners): 5 Points Needed

Brave Souls Original Bookmark

・Prize D (400 Winners): 3 Points Needed

Brave Souls Thousand-Year Blood War Original Sticker Set

*Retweeting an eligible tweet (3 points), quote tweeting an eligible tweet (5 points), liking an eligible tweet (1 point), tweeting with the campaign hashtag (5 points).

*Please check the news on the official website for more details.

*Please note that the start of the campaign period is subject to change without notice.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™ Genre: 3D Action Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available) Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/ Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot © KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

