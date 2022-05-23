Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp Market Segmented by Application and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share and Forecast 2022-2026 | Technavio

The bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market provides a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.

Top Key players of Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp Market are covered as:

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ALTRI SGPS S.A.

BillerudKorsnas AB

CMPC SA

Domtar Corp.

Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA

Empresas Copec S.A

ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA

International Paper Co.

ITOCHU Corp.

Mercer International Inc.

Metsa Group

Mondi plc

Oji Holdings Corp.

PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk

Resolute Forest Products Inc.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Stora Enso Oyj

Suzano SA

The Navigator Co. SA

UPM Kymmene Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp Market Split by Application

Tissue paper



Printing and writing paper



Others

Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp Market Split by Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Download Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

The tissue paper segment's market share of bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp will expand significantly. Due to socioeconomic factors such as fast urbanization, high disposable income, and high consumer expenditure, the worldwide tissue paper market is predicted to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp industry by value in 2026?

What will be the size of the global bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market?

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

The bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market research report presents critical information and factual data about the bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market study.

The product range of the bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Analyze your competitor's market

Assess the financial performance of competitors.

Buy Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp Market report & Grow your Profit Margins With Us! Download Our Sample Report Now.

Related Reports:

Ricinoleic Acid Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Austria Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ALTRI SGPS S.A., BillerudKorsnas AB, CMPC SA, Domtar Corp., Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, Empresas Copec S.A, ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA, International Paper Co., ITOCHU Corp., Mercer International Inc., Metsa Group, Mondi plc, Oji Holdings Corp., PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, Resolute Forest Products Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, Suzano SA, The Navigator Co. SA, and UPM Kymmene Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Tissue paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Tissue paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Tissue paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Tissue paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Tissue paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Printing and writing paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Printing and writing paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Printing and writing paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Printing and writing paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Printing and writing paper - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Austria- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Austria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Austria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Austria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Austria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rise in the use of personal care and hygiene products

8.1.2 Rising demand for corrugated packaging

8.1.3 Efficient processing and enhanced product properties

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Instances of forest fires

8.2.2 Increased use of recovered paper pulp

8.2.3 Rising use of electronic alternatives

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Focus on forestry and plantation management

8.4.2 Technological advances

8.4.3 Short fiber of eucalyptus to reduce costs in pulp production

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ALTRI SGPS S.A.

Exhibit 93: ALTRI SGPS S.A. - Overview

Exhibit 94: ALTRI SGPS S.A. - Product / Service

Exhibit 95: ALTRI SGPS S.A. - Key offerings

10.4 CMPC SA

Exhibit 96: CMPC SA - Overview

Exhibit 97: CMPC SA - Business segments

Exhibit 98: CMPC SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 99: CMPC SA - Segment focus

10.5 Domtar Corp.

Exhibit 100: Domtar Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 101: Domtar Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 102: Domtar Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 103: Domtar Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 104: Domtar Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA

Exhibit 105: Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA - Overview

Exhibit 106: Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA - Product / Service

Exhibit 107: Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA - Key offerings

10.7 Empresas Copec S.A

Exhibit 108: Empresas Copec S.A - Overview

Exhibit 109: Empresas Copec S.A - Business segments

Exhibit 110: Empresas Copec S.A - Key offerings

Exhibit 111: Empresas Copec S.A - Segment focus

10.8 International Paper Co.

Exhibit 112: International Paper Co. - Overview

Exhibit 113: International Paper Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 114: International Paper Co. - Key news

Exhibit 115: International Paper Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 116: International Paper Co. - Segment focus

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio