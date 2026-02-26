NBDF Launches "Educate to Elevate" Campaign with Celebrity Advocates to Raise Awareness of Bleeding Disorders

Celebrity advocates join NBDF to spotlight misdiagnosis and improve care for millions living with bleeding disorders.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF) announces the launch of Educate to Elevate, a multi-year initiative designed to raise public awareness, educate communities, and improve healthcare access for individuals with bleeding disorders.

The campaign features celebrity advocates including Melora Hardin, Amy Jo Johnson, Jonathan Frakes, Jason Ritter, and Greg Grunberg, alongside medical experts and people living with bleeding disorders. Together they aim to amplify the experiences and challenges faced by people who live with these disorders every day.

Why This Matters

Bleeding disorders such as hemophilia and von Willebrand disease are caused by an inability for a person's blood to clot properly, leading to prolonged bleeding after injury, spontaneous bleeding into joints, and heavy menstrual bleeding.

The CDC estimates that approximately 30,000-33,000 males are affected by hemophilia in the US, but that statistic does not include women, many of whom experience bleeding symptoms as well. Von Willebrand disease, the most common bleeding disorder, affects up to 1% of the population regardless of sex.

Despite this, women's bleeding symptoms across these conditions are often normalized or dismissed by healthcare providers, leading to years without proper diagnosis or treatment. Many women endure heavy menstrual bleeding, frequent nosebleeds, and excessive bruising for decades before receiving answers.

"Bleeding disorders such as hemophilia and von Willebrand disease are serious, and, particularly when they affect women and girls, are often misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed," said Philip M. Gattone, M.Ed., president and CEO of NBDF. "By elevating the voices of those who live with these disorders, the campaign aims to improve understanding so these individuals can get the care and support they need."

Campaign Highlights

Celebrity-Driven Videos: The campaign features a series of short videos, spotlighting themes such as the difficulty obtaining an accurate diagnosis, finding support, and the importance of community-centered research. The videos feature celebrities sharing personal messages as well as people living with bleeding disorders discussing their experiences.

Future Content: While the initial video series highlights challenges facing women and girls with bleeding disorders, future content will delve into caregiver experiences, youth and young adult perspectives, access to healthcare, advancements in research, and other topics affecting the entire community.

Podcast Series: A series of podcasts hosted by Greg Grunberg will launch in the spring of 2026, featuring members of the bleeding disorders community and offering the opportunity for meaningful discussion around important topics.

"I know how difficult it can be to live with a rare disease that isn't understood by the general public or even healthcare providers," said Greg Grunberg. "These are ordinary people who are often dealing with extraordinary challenges, and I'm proud to lend a hand to make their voices and experiences heard."

Learn More

Campaign videos are posted on NBDF's social channels and bleeding.org, where they connect people with additional resources and programs provided by NBDF. The podcasts will be available on all podcast platforms and YouTube.

For more information about NBDF's Educate to Elevate campaign, visit: https://www.bleeding.org/educate-to-elevate

NBDF's Educate to Elevate partners, Sanofi, Kedrion BioPharma, and Genentech, a member of the Roche group, provided support for this initiative.

About The National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF)

The National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF) is dedicated to finding cures for inherited blood and bleeding disorders and addressing and preventing these disorders' complications through research, education, and advocacy, enabling people and families to thrive. Today, NBDF serves people across the United States with all bleeding disorders, including hemophilia, von Willebrand disease, rare factor deficiencies, and platelet disorders. The foundation also supports a network of 52 chapters across the country.

To stay connected, informed, and to learn more about NBDF, please visit www.bleeding.org or follow the Foundation on social media @nbdf_foundation.

Formerly the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF), NBDF has changed its name and domain from hemophilia.org to bleeding.org.

