Blend Named a Leader in AIM Research's PeMa Quadrant: Top Data Science Service Providers 2025

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend, a leading provider of AI-powered data science and analytics services, has been named a Leader in AIM Research's PeMa Quadrant: Top Data Science Service Providers 2025. This recognition reflects Blend's strong market presence and delivery maturity, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for enterprises advancing their data science and AI capabilities.

AIM Research notes Blend's "clear strength in traditional analytics with mature assets for forecasting, modeling, explainability, and data assessment," underscoring its ability to support predictable data science delivery. The report also recognizes BlendX, the company's Agentic AI Foundry, as a key accelerator helping clients achieve faster time-to-value for AI use cases.

"Being named a Leader validates our growth, innovation, and outsized value we're creating with data science and AI for our clients," said Steven Tom, SVP AI Engineering & Science at Blend. "Solving the hard problems at-scale is a testament to the expertise of our people and why clients choose us again and again."

Key Strengths Highlighted in the PeMa Report:

Comprehensive Analytics Expertise: Blend delivers across traditional analytics—like forecasting, modeling, and data assessment—while also driving innovation in modern AI and multiple technology ecosystems.

Premier Partnerships: Blend's strong alignment with leading cloud and AI platforms, such as AWS (top 1% partner for GenAI competency), and its established ties with Snowflake and Databricks, reinforce its technical expertise and proven track record in delivering successful AI transformations.

AI-Enhanced Delivery: Blend's integration of AI into its own consulting workflows—from EDA and feature engineering to synthetic data and persona simulation—is recognized for improving delivery speed and quality, while also signaling cultural readiness for GenAI transformation.

Exceptional Client Satisfaction: With a four-year average 77% NPS (Net Promoter Score) and a 93% repeat client rate, Blend ranks among the strongest performers in the study for client satisfaction and long-term partnership value.

Outcome-Linked Value Delivery: Blend's use of outcome-based pricing models reflects its commitment to measurable results and alignment with client ROI.

This latest recognition builds on Blend's continued momentum in 2025, including its recognition in the Top Data Engineering Service Providers 2025 report, which reinforces the company's end-to-end strengths across the AI and analytics value chain.

