Blend360 Acquires FutureproofAI, Inc., Further Enhancing Customer Decision Hub Implementations with Advanced Data and Analytics Expertise

Blend360

23 May, 2023, 11:48 ET

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend360, a leading data science solutions provider, today announced its acquisition of FutureproofAI, Inc, in a continued expansion to Blend360's global capabilities. FutureproofAI is a specialist technology consultancy renowned for its implementation of Omnichannel decision management solutions.

"I'm excited to welcome Nick, Chris, and the entire FutureproofAI Team to Blend360," said Ozgur Dogan, President and Co-Founder of Blend360's Data Science Solutions. " FutureproofAI has developed an expertise in omnichannel decision management solutions, and we look forward to leveraging their capabilities to deliver for our clients in the US and EMEA regions. After a year of close collaboration, we're thoroughly impressed with their technical expertise, customer focus, and world-class delivery capabilities."

The acquisition represents a significant leap forward in Blend360's data science and engineering expertise. With the service offerings and customer base of FutureproofAI, Blend360 will deliver high impact digital transformation to the critical field of customer decision-making in real-time across inbound, outbound, paid and owned channels. Since 2015, Blend360 has developed a best-in-class team of data scientists, engineers, modeling SMEs, and digital transformation SMEs. Blend360's enhanced capabilities will now empower complex enterprises to undertake ambitious initiatives informed by AI-powered decision management solutions.

Blend360's customers can look forward to expanded service offerings from their trusted digital transformation partner, including:

Superior Data Readiness: Integrating FutureproofAI's expertise with Blend360's seasoned data science and analytics teams will provide a significant advantage to large enterprises preparing their data for Pegasystems' Customer Decision Hub. The combined teams will be equipped to navigate complex data landscapes, operationalize disparate data sources, and perform advanced feature engineering to extract and execute insights at scale.

Advanced Analytics Integration: Pegasystems' Customer Decision Hub is a leading omnichannel solution for analyzing internal and external insights from consumer interactions. Blend360's expertise will bolster this capability, enabling enterprises to directly connect their insights and models across numerous consumer-facing channels, and receive immediate feedback on their effectiveness.

"The union of Blend360 and FutureproofAI is a strategic move that amplifies our capabilities and expands our reach," said Nick Gent, CEO of FutureproofAI. "We are confident that our advanced data engineering and analytics expertise, combined with the Customer Decision Hub technology, will create a unique value proposition  for our clients and the market."

FutureproofAI has excelled over the past year with impressive solutions driving ROI of over 200% on personalization and marketing automation programs. Over the course of FutureproofAI's growth, businesses have seen conversion rate lift across live activations, automated outbound marketing, and the use of adaptive AI to drive a 300% lift in automated communications. 

FutureproofAI's clients can look forward to an even more comprehensive offering with this acquisition. The benefits of Pegasystems' Customer Decision Hub will be further magnified through Blend360's advanced data engineering and analytics capabilities, providing unrivaled data readiness and analytics integration."

About Blend360

Blend360 is a leading data science solutions provider specializing in integrating data and advanced analytics into large, complex enterprises. With a team of top-tier data scientists, data engineers, modeling SMEs, and digital transformation SMEs, Blend360 is at the forefront of driving digital transformations, enabling enterprises to leverage their data in unprecedented ways.

About FutureproofAI, Inc.

FutureproofAI, Inc. is a specialist technology consultancy focusing on the implementation of Pegasystems' Customer Decision Hub technology. FutureproofAI has a proven track record of guiding large enterprises through the complexities of digital transformation, helping them to extract maximum value from their customer interaction data.

