Blenders Eyewear Moves Forward With Its International Expansion Strategy

Blenders Eyewear's products are inspired by the California active lifestyle, particularly appealing to a broad range of consumers with a focus on Millennials and Generation Z. Shoppers across both regions will now have full access to Blenders' popular styles, which have been growing rapidly in the US market in recent years.

"Blenders Eyewear represents a big part of our commitment to a 360° digital transformation, which consists of three fundamental components: the launch of the latest technologies in B2B and CRM fields, the strengthening of our digital and social marketing capabilities and the D2C channel," declared Angelo Trocchia, Safilo Group Chief Executive Officer. "Since its acquisition, Blenders has been a key pillar accelerating the growth of the D2C channel. The expansion into new markets is in line with our initial strategy and the speed at which we are doing it is exceeding our initial expectations. We are confident it will allow us to see the brand's strong business development at a global level."

"It's time for us to formally introduce our brand to the European market," said CEO and Founder of Blenders Eyewear Chase Fisher. "The consumer is fashion-forward, which is an ideal match for our bold, high quality looks which guarantee an instant cool factor. Our digitally native business model allows us to introduce our brand fast to new markets and we are on a mission to build a thriving global community that inspires people to live life in forward motion."



About Safilo Group

Established in 1934 in Italy's Veneto region, Safilo Group is one of the eyewear industry's principal players in the design, manufacturing and distribution of optical frames, sunglasses, sports eyewear, goggles and helmets. The Group designs and manufactures its collections by blending stylistic, technical and industrial innovation with quality and skilful craftsmanship. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets the highest quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies.

Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses own core brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Safilo, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Eyewear by David Beckham, Elie Saab, Fossil, Givenchy, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, kate spade new york, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour.

The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange ("MTA") organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2020, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 780.3 million.

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion", its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle demographic. Blenders is one of America's fastest-growing sunglasses brands. For more information, visit www.BlendersEyewear.com.

SOURCE Blenders Eyewear