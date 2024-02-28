Blenders Eyewear Teams Up with San Diego State University Basketball Student-Athletes through the MESA Foundation for March Radness Celebration

Leading eyewear brand celebrates 12-year anniversary with limited-edition sunglasses launch – 100% of the proceeds to support the SDSU men's basketball student-athletes.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blenders Eyewear, a leading eyewear brand, part of Safilo Group, today is proud to announce its March Radness campaign in collaboration with the MESA Foundation, San Diego State University Athletics (SDSU) 1st NIL Partner dedicated to supporting the men's and women's basketball program. As part of the celebrations, Blenders Eyewear will launch a new sunglasses style in which 100% of the proceeds will support the San Diego State Basketball Student-Athletes.

With this initiative, Blenders Eyewear will introduce "TWELVE," a reimagined and limited-edition resurgence of the brand's first-ever sunglasses style, "The Show." Designed to reflect the vibrant energy and legacy of the SDSU student fanbase, all proceeds of "TWELVE" will be donated to the men's basketball program through the MESA Foundation to fuel NIL efforts with the goal of donating $75,000.

Chase Fisher, Founder and CEO of Blenders Eyewear and an SDSU alum, had envisioned partnering with the university since he first founded Blenders Eyewear in 2012. Now, twelve years later, the black and red Aztec-themed shades serve as a testament to the brand's roots and unwavering commitment to supporting their community.

"This partnership marks a full-circle moment for me," said Chase Fisher, Founder and CEO of Blenders Eyewear. "San Diego State University ignited my entrepreneurial journey, and now it's our turn to give back. Through our March Radness campaign and the launch of 'TWELVE,' we're not just celebrating our anniversary. We're giving back to the place that sparked my journey while empowering the next wave of SDSU's trailblazers."

The exclusive 'TWELVE' sunglasses will be available for purchase on Blenders Eyewear's ecommerce website for $79 beginning on March 1st. With just 300 pairs of this limited-edition style available, the quantity pays homage to the total sunglasses included in the brand's inaugural retail order of "The Show."

"We're thrilled to team up with Blenders Eyewear for an incredible initiative that will support our student athletes," said Jeff Smith, Founder and President of the Mesa Foundation. "Chase's journey serves as a testament to the transformative potential within our student community, and this contribution to our cause marks a thrilling moment for our men's basketball program."

Blenders Eyewear will also host exciting celebrations throughout the month of March, including a meet and greet with the SDSU men's basketball team on March 3rd from 3pm – 5pm PST at the company's San Diego headquarters (4683 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109). The celebrations will continue with a March Radness pickleball tournament at the Pacific Beach Tennis Club (2639 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109) on March 9th from 9am – 5pm PST.

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, California. Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion," its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at active and lifestyle enthusiasts.

About MESA

The mission of MESA is to build a highly competitive NIL program in support of Aztec men's and women's basketball while raising awareness for charitable causes in San Diego. By partnering local charities with Aztec student-athletes who choose to use their social media platforms and influence to bring awareness to organizations, MESA helps the San Diego community thrive while deepening the connection between San Diego and Aztec student-athletes.

SOURCE Blenders Eyewear