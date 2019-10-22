Blenders Eyewear Releases Line of Affordable, Quality Goggles

"I want people to get out there, whatever it takes. Finding great gear in your budget can be the catalyst. Thanks to our visionary designers and critical feedback by our friends in snowboarding, I know we are introducing an awesome product," said Blenders Founder and CEO Chase Fisher. "We are committed to being relevant, affordable and dependable. These goggles are designed for a great day on the mountain in any condition."

The Blenders Aura comes in 12 colorways with an interchangeable magnetic lens, a distinct new feature. This makes it easier than ever to swap out the anti-fog and scratch resistant lenses. Each pair comes with a lifetime warranty and also includes a sunny-day and low-light lens, a rigid zip case, cloth, and sticker pack. All are available online for less than $100.

"I believe in what Blenders is doing," said US Team Snowboarder Jessika Jenson. "It's a community devoted to an active lifestyle and the outdoors. Everything fits well, looks amazing, and is relatively affordable. Great gear doesn't have to be out-of-control expensive."

Blenders is on a mission to inspire people to live life in forward motion. Founded in 2012 by the then San Diego surf coach, Fisher grew the company from a backpack business on the beach to a global brand in five years.

"I'm hard on my gear. I'm picky about what I wear and prefer minimalist style. These are the only goggles I need," said Professional Snowboarder Cam Fitzpatrick.

Blenders first gained a stronghold in the surf community. Its roster of athletes includes top pro surfer Lakey Peterson, Pro Snowboarders Cam FitzPatrick and Jessika Jenson, and more. For more, visit BlendersEyewear.com . Media Contact: Brooke Brumfield, brooke@fiorpartners.com .

About Blenders Eyewear

Blenders Eyewear was founded in 2012 by Chase Fisher in San Diego, Calif., Blenders produces a wide range of men's and women's sunglasses and snow goggles. Driven by a company-wide motto of "life in forward motion", its products are predicated upon a bold aesthetic that emphasizes progressive colorways aimed at an active lifestyle demographic. Now a talented team of spunky and spirited designers, photographers, and communicators, Blenders is one of America's fastest-growing sunglasses brands. For more information, visit www.BlendersEyewear.com .

