Blimpie Grows International Presence with Expansion Into Southeast Asian Market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The international development of Blimpie® is set to grow within the Southeast Asian region. Kahala Brands™, the parent company of Blimpie, has collaborated with Deelish Brands Pte Ltd to open the Blimpie brand in Singapore.

Deelish Brands (www.deelishbrands.com) is a Singapore-based restaurant management company. The company operates in the fast casual restaurant sector, focusing on brands that believe in using only the freshest ingredients and preparing cooked to order meals.

Blimpie fills the need of Singapore consumers looking for fresh food options. Blimpie's menu looks to resonate with consumers who care about the quality of ingredients that go into their food.

"For more than 50 years, Blimpie has been America's beloved neighborhood deli, and that's why it's known as America's Sub Shop®. The brand has perfected the art of a bigger, better sandwich, using the freshest ingredients and doing it at an affordable price," said Moe Ibrahim, CEO of Deelish Brands. "We believe that the Blimpie Way fits nicely with Deelish Brands' strategy of bringing the worlds most beloved and fastest growing restaurant brands to Southeast Asia. We are excited to bring Blimpie to the region as we are confident it will soon become Asia's sub shop as well."

Blimpie will work with Deelish Brands to introduce and expand the brand in Singapore with plans to open 5 stores within the next five years.

"Continuing to build the brand's international expansion with highly esteemed companies such as Deelish Brands has been a pleasure for us at Blimpie," said Eddy Jimenez, senior vice president of international operations and development at Kahala Brands™. "Their passion and commitment to developing such a great and successful F&B business in the market is very impressive, and we are thrilled to introduce America's Sub Shop® and our hearty portions of fresh-sliced meats, fresh-baked breads and robust offerings to all consumers in the Singapore market."

About Blimpie

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Blimpie® serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 300 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world with a portfolio of 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,300 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

For more information about Blimpie, visit: www.Blimpie.com or www.BlimpieSG.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit: www.KahalaBrands.com.

About Deelish Brands

Headquartered in Singapore, Deelish Brands is a restaurant management company that specializes in bringing trendy fast-casual restaurant brands to the Southeast Asian Market. The Company currently holds the franchise rights for Fatburger®, Buffalo's Express® and Blimpie® in Singapore.

For more information about Deelish Brands, visit www.DeelishBrands.com

About MTY Food Group™

Headquartered in Canada, MTY Food Group is among North America's leading franchisors in the restaurant industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations in the QSR and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry, as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of well-known brands. MTY operates approximately 7,400 locations under more than 70 brands in more than 35 countries. The company also operates a distribution center and a food processing plant, both of which are located in the province of Quebec, Canada. MTY's multi-brand platform allows the company to position itself across a broad range of demographic, economic and geographic sectors. Some of the company's larger brands include Cold Stone Creamery®, Papa Murphy's®, Thai Express™, Baja Fresh®, TacoTime®, Manchu Wok®, Mikes™, Scores™, Baton Rouge™, Mucho Burrito® and Sushi Shop™. A full list of all brands and other information on the company and its financial statements can be found on SEDAR's website at www.Sedar.com.

For more information about MTY Food Group, visit www.MTYGroup.com

