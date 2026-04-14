Blimpie Launches Big Flavor and Bigger Value with New $7.99 Meal Deal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, Blimpie® (www.Blimpie.com) is bringing unbeatable value to sandwich lovers nationwide with the launch of its newest promotional offering, The Best Meal Deal, available now at participating U.S. locations.

Designed for guests who crave both quality and value, The Best Meal Deal features a rotating lineup of Blimpie's core subs made the Blimpie Way, or with the customer's choice of toppings, so customers can enjoy the subs they love, in a complete meal.

The Best Meal Deal is available now for a limited time!

Each meal includes a regular size daily sub, chips, and a regular fountain drink for $7.99, with the option to upgrade to a large sub for an additional $4.00. Guests can enjoy a different featured sub each day as part of the daily meal rotation:

Monday: Blimpie Best® Meal

Tuesday: Sicilian Meal

Wednesday: Club Meal

Thursday: Hoboken Hero™ Meal

Friday: Tuna Meal

Saturday: Ham & Swiss Meal

Sunday: Turkey & Provolone Meal

"The Best Meal Deal is all about giving our guests more of what they love, great tasting subs made fresh, paired with incredible value," said Sam Carity, Senior Director of Marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. "With a different featured sub every day of the week, there's always something new to look forward to, while still delivering the Bigger. Better. Blimpie.® experience."

With seven days of craveable classics, Blimpie is giving guests even more reasons to stop in and enjoy their favorite meals.

The Best Meal Deal is available now for a limited time at participating U.S. locations only.

About Blimpie ®,

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Blimpie® serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 100 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

For more information about Blimpie, visit: www.Blimpie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit: www.KahalaMgmt.com.

SOURCE Blimpie