Blimpie Launches New Dill Club Perfect for Pickle Lovers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Blimpie® (www.Blimpie.com) is giving pickle fans something to relish in with the all-new Dill Club, available now through October 5, 2026.

The dill-icious Dill Club is layered with ham, turkey, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, and pickles, topped with a dill pickle aioli, giving this classic club the perfect pickle twist.

All-New Dill Club Available Now for a Limited Time!

For guests that can't get enough of the pickle craze, you can also add a Whole Dill Pickle to any order for a perfect pairing.

"The Dill Club combines the ingredients guests already know and love with plenty of dill pickle flavor for a fun seasonal menu addition," said Sam Carity, Senior Director of Marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Blimpie. "Our guests are a 'big dill', and so is this new limited-time offer."

The Dill Club is available now across all Blimpie locations nationwide for a limited time. Don't leave yourself in a pickle, try it before it's gone!

About Blimpie ®,

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Blimpie® serves sub sandwiches prepared with quality ingredients along with delicious soups and salads. Founded in 1964, Blimpie has grown to approximately 100 franchised restaurants across the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Blimpie became part of the Kahala Brands family, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries, and with MTY Food Group's purchase of Kahala Brands Blimpie is now also a part of the MTY Food Group family.

For more information about Blimpie, visit: www.Blimpie.com.

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit: www.KahalaMgmt.com.

SOURCE Blimpie