Blink Fitness And Three-Time NBA Champion Draymond Green Bring The Feel Good Experience® To First Michigan Location

WARREN, Mich., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the premium quality, affordable fitness brand is excited to announce the grand opening of its first franchise location in Michigan, and first location co-owned by three-time NBA Champion Draymond Green. Blink Fitness and Green will host a grand opening celebration for its much-anticipated Warren location at 26475 Hoover Rd. on Wednesday, June 19 from 5:30 PM to 8 PM, and will officially open the doors on Thursday, June 20 at 5AM.

"Opening our first Blink gym in Warren is so important to me, especially when I think back on what it was like in Saginaw when I was growing up ," said Green. "We didn't have cool, positive places to work out and the gyms that did open were either too expensive, or dirty. We're changing that by creating affordable options for people of all backgrounds to be excited about getting fit with our mood over muscle approach."

"Draymond is the perfect partner for Blink because we share the philosophy that what's inside is more important than what's on the outside," said Blink Fitness CEO Todd Magazine. "Draymond was written off as not having the physical attributes to go pro, but he reached deep inside and willed himself to superstardom. Similarly, Blink has always focused more on what's inside with its Mood Above Muscle philosophy, which prioritizes how fitness makes you feel over the unrealistic goals that most gyms focus on, like six-pack abs and big muscles."

To celebrate the newest location, Blink Fitness is hosting a community celebration in partnership with Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL), an organization dedicated to positively impacting the lives of more than 14,000 local Detroit children by creating a safe and supportive place for kids to have fun and be active. The community celebration will feature a three-point competition, prizing, food trucks, entertainment and more. Blink Warren will also donate 50 one-year memberships worth over $10,000 to Detroit PAL.

"We are extremely grateful for the generosity of Blink Fitness and their commitment to the metro Detroit community," said Robert Jamerson, CEO, Detroit PAL. "It is because of community partnerships like this, that Detroit PAL is able to carry out our mission by providing accessibility for not only our youth, but their parents as well, to lead healthy, active, and productive lifestyles."

The newest Blink Fitness facility will boast a broad offering of top-of-the-line strength equipment that includes free weights, plates, and machines for upper body, lower body, and core. Additionally, the facility will offer state-of-the-art Precor equipment that includes cardio, strength, functional fitness equipment and a multi-use space for additional exercises, stretching, and functional training.

Certified personal trainers will be available for those members who wish to create a custom workout experience tailored to their personal goals. As a gym that promises to provide a premium experience to all who join, memberships are available for as low as $15 per month with a free personal training start-up session.

Blink Fitness' Mood Above Muscle™ philosophy celebrates the positive feeling that members get from working out instead of focusing on just the physical benefits. Blink strives to make working out fun and uplifting by creating a Feel Good Experience®, which comes to life in each gym through a commitment to providing contemporary and colorful design, elevated customer service, relentless focus on cleanliness, energizing music and confidence-boosting training programs.



About Blink Fitness

Through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle™, Blink Fitness, a premium-quality, value-based fitness brand, celebrates the positive feeling you get from exercise, not just the physical benefits. Blink has 100 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Massachusetts, Virginia and Florida. Blink has twice ranked in the top 500 of the Inc. 5000 list, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health. Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Albuquerque, Louisville, St. Louis, Kansas City and cities throughout North and South Carolina. For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com. Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com.

For more information about Blink, visit blinkfitness.com . Franchising details are available on blinkfranchising.com . Blink Fitness has franchise opportunities available nationwide with a focus on the following markets: Charlotte, Raleigh, Dallas, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Kansas City.

