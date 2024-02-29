Blink Fitness Hosts New Girls Weight Training Event, Brings Back Popular Women in the Weight Room Series for Women's History Month

Blink's free group sessions aim to empower more women (and girls) to participate in strength training

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment, is expanding its Women in the Weight Room series this Women's History Month to include a new event for girls ages 14 to 17. Last year's inaugural Women in the Weight Room series was so popular that Blink will now provide girls with the opportunity to safely learn how to strength train with instruction geared toward their age and ability. The free group sessions+ honor the incredible impact women have had in and out of the gym and aim to ensure that the physical and mental health benefits of weight training are accessible to all genders.

Awareness of the health and wellness benefits of strength training for women has grown over the last decade, but recent research* conducted by Blink among members pointed to a few prevailing factors that continue to deter females from participating – including uncertainty on how to get started (32%) and comfort navigating the strength equipment (27%).

Blink Fitness expands Women in the Weight Room series this Women's History Month with an event for girls ages 14 to 17. Post this

Led by Blink's team of Certified Personal Trainers, the Women, and Girls in the Weight Room sessions will provide specific instructions on how to utilize equipment and machines, as well as a clear program individuals can follow. For the women's weekly sessions, each week will focus on a different area of the body: back and biceps; chest, shoulders, and triceps; abs; and legs and glutes.

For the girls' event, participants can expect to learn how to warm up and cool down, how to use proper form, and how to choose a safe weight to prevent injuries. Blink trainers will provide a fun experience for the girls while they learn approachable exercises to begin a strength training routine. This event will engage community partners including Girls on the Run, Good Sports, Girls Rule, and Dream Academy. Each girl who participates will be gifted a free year membership to Blink Fitness**.

"At Blink, we have always been deeply committed to inclusion in the gym, and we are proud of our reputation for being a friendly and welcoming third place for all our members. Inclusion and accessibility are founding principles of our brand, and we are thrilled to observe Women's History Month with a series that is intended to ensure that women and girls feel empowered to participate in all areas of the gym," said Guy Harkless, President of Blink Fitness. "We know that if we can help girls get comfortable in the weight room early, it will serve them their whole lives. These free Women and Girls in the Weight Room classes are a fun and easy first step – within the environment of our supportive community – for anyone interested in a primer on weight training."

Blink's weekly series for adults will be held each Tuesday in March from 7pm to 8pm, and the new girls' session will be held on International Women's Day, Friday, March 8 at 4:30pm**. Registrations will be on a first-come, first-serve basis while spots are available. All Women's History Month events are open to the public, and no membership is required.

+Excludes the following Blink locations: Beverly, Farmingdale, Lindenhurst, Liverpool, Medford and Onondaga.

* Research conducted Feb. 9, 2023; sample size 1,067 female Blink members.

**Any participants under age 18 will need a parent or legal guardian to sign a release form available on-site. Free year memberships donated to the first 1,000 Girls in the Weight Room participants.

Connect with Blink:

Instagram: @BlinkFitness

Facebook: BlinkFitness

TikTok: @BlinkFitness

About Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness - a premium and affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive environment - is the gym for "every body" who wants to feel their best and improve their life through fitness. Blink provides a super-friendly and squeaky-clean experience with more than 100 locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and has been acknowledged for its affordability on "best gym" lists by Men's Health, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York, Byrdie, and Forbes Health.

Contact:

Holly Thomas

[email protected]

917-543-5673

SOURCE BLINK FITNESS