Blink Fitness Opens Next-Gen Gym in Stuyvesant Heights

The gym for "Every Body" makes its debut in Stuyvesant Heights - marks the 16th Brooklyn location.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment, today announced the opening of its newest and first location in Stuyvesant Heights. Located at 892 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York, the gym will open its doors on October 25, 2023, and will feature Blink's cutting edge design and expanded equipment selection. Members who sign up during the presale period, now through November 1, 2023, can get a premium plan for just $20 per month with zero down and zero commitment (a 20% discount).* The premium plan includes access to 95 locations and unlimited guest privileges.

Blink's new Stuyvesant Heights location unveils an array of elevated equipment in this innovative premier gym concept. In addition to Blink's regular offering of extensive free weights, 80+ cardio machines, a stretching zone for HIIT and bodyweight circuit training, and a top-notch certified personal training team - members at this location will also be able to take advantage of new equipment, including:

strength training - new custom fit escape rack, brand new EGym machine circuit, hack squat machine, and glute drive machine,

specialty cardio - TRUE Stryker Slat Treadmill, TRUE Alpine Runner Incline Trainer and Octane Lateral X Elliptical, and

a new recovery zone featuring Hypervolt Percussion Massage Tools.

"We are so excited to unveil our updated Blink gym concept to the Stuyvesant Heights community," said Area Manager Matt Prybylski. "This location will feature world-class equipment while emphasizing our friendly and welcoming approach to fitness. Blink is genuinely the gym for 'Every Body,' and we know our new Stuyvesant Heights members will feel right at home here."

As an introduction to its new community, Blink is donating 50 memberships to the Rainbow Heights Club, a drop-in space that offers peer support and advocacy for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers who are living with mental illness. The Rainbow Heights Club is committed to creating a safe place for community members to socialize, access peer support and take the next step forward on their recovery journey, together.

Blink's new Stuyvesant Heights location is open now for tours of the facility and will officially open for use on October 25, 2023.

For more information on the Blink Fitness Stuyvesant Heights gym, visit our website.

About Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness - a premium and affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive environment - is the gym for "every body" who wants to feel their best and improve their life through fitness. Blink provides a super-friendly and squeaky-clean experience with more than 110 locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and has been acknowledged for its affordability on "best gym" lists by Men's Health, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York, and Byrdie.

