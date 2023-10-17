Blink Fitness Opens Next-Gen Gym in Stuyvesant Heights

News provided by

BLINK FITNESS

17 Oct, 2023, 08:04 ET

The gym for "Every Body" makes its debut in Stuyvesant Heights - marks the 16th Brooklyn location.
  Exclusive limited-time offer of $20/Month with zero down, zero commitment.*

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Fitness, the affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment, today announced the opening of its newest and first location in Stuyvesant Heights. Located at 892 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York, the gym will open its doors on October 25, 2023, and will feature Blink's cutting edge design and expanded equipment selection. Members who sign up during the presale period, now through November 1, 2023, can get a premium plan for just $20 per month with zero down and zero commitment (a 20% discount).* The premium plan includes access to 95 locations and unlimited guest privileges.

Blink's new Stuyvesant Heights location unveils an array of elevated equipment in this innovative premier gym concept. In addition to Blink's regular offering of extensive free weights, 80+ cardio machines, a stretching zone for HIIT and bodyweight circuit training, and a top-notch certified personal training team - members at this location will also be able to take advantage of new equipment, including:

  • strength training - new custom fit escape rack, brand new EGym machine circuit, hack squat machine, and glute drive machine,
  • specialty cardio - TRUE Stryker Slat Treadmill, TRUE Alpine Runner Incline Trainer and Octane Lateral X Elliptical, and
  • a new recovery zone featuring Hypervolt Percussion Massage Tools.

"We are so excited to unveil our updated Blink gym concept to the Stuyvesant Heights community," said Area Manager Matt Prybylski. "This location will feature world-class equipment while emphasizing our friendly and welcoming approach to fitness. Blink is genuinely the gym for 'Every Body,' and we know our new Stuyvesant Heights members will feel right at home here." 

As an introduction to its new community, Blink is donating 50 memberships to the Rainbow Heights Club, a drop-in space that offers peer support and advocacy for LGBTQ+  New Yorkers who are living with mental illness. The Rainbow Heights Club is committed to creating a safe place for community members to socialize, access peer support and take the next step forward on their recovery journey, together.

Blink's new Stuyvesant Heights location is open now for tours of the facility and will officially open for use on October 25, 2023.

*Limited offer available until November 1, 2023. For additional terms and conditions or to join please visit our gym page.

For more information on the Blink Fitness Stuyvesant Heights gym, visit our website.

Connect with Blink:
Instagram: @BlinkFitness
Facebook: BlinkFitness
TikTok: @BlinkFitness

About Blink Fitness
Blink Fitness - a premium and affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive environment - is the gym for "every body" who wants to feel their best and improve their life through fitness. Blink provides a super-friendly and squeaky-clean experience with more than 110 locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and has been acknowledged for its affordability on "best gym" lists by Men's Health, Sports Illustrated, Time Out New York, and Byrdie.

Holly Thomas
[email protected]
917-543-5673

SOURCE BLINK FITNESS

Also from this source

Back by Popular Demand - Women in the Weight Room Series Returns to Blink Fitness

Back by Popular Demand - Women in the Weight Room Series Returns to Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness, the affordable fitness brand known for its commitment to an all-inclusive and inviting environment, is bringing back its popular Women ...
Blink Fitness Offering Free August Weekends for Every Body

Blink Fitness Offering Free August Weekends for Every Body

Blink Fitness, the high-quality and affordable fitness brand that prioritizes a welcoming and inclusive environment, is encouraging people to beat...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fitness/Wellness

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.