BLIPPI IS BACK! ALL-NEW BE LIKE BLIPPI TOUR BRINGS CURIOSITY AND FUN TO FAMILIES ACROSS NORTH AMERICA IN 2026

International phenomenon Blippi sparks wonder on stage in the Be Like Blippi Tour in Irvine, CA @ Great Park Live on Saturday, April 25, 2026 - a one-of-a-kind family adventure filled with music, dancing, and discovery.

Tickets on sale Friday, December 19 @ 10 am pst via greatparklive.com

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment are excited to announce the launch of the Be Like Blippi Tour, a brand-new live experience coming to stages across North America beginning Spring 2026, with a stop in Irvine on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Designed especially for children ages 2–7, this all-new show brings Blippi and his best friend Meekah to life on stage for an unforgettable, high-energy adventure filled with music, dancing, and curiosity.

PSQ Productions, Great Park Live, Irvine Nights

Presented locally by PSQ Productions as part of it's Irvine Nights Series, the Be Like Blippi Tour comes to Great Park Live in Irvine on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Tickets for the Be Like Blippi Tour will go on-sale December 19 @ 10 am pst, with pre-sales beginning Thursday, December 18 @ 10 am pst. For tickets and additional information, visit greatparklive.com

Get ready to see the world more curiously! Join Blippi and Meekah live on stage for a one-of-a-kind interactive adventure that inspires kids to move like, play like, and explore just like Blippi! The Be Like Blippi Tour is packed with high-energy music and surprises, featuring fan-favorite songs like "The Excavator Song," "Monster Truck," "Dino Dance," and "Curious Like Me." With Blippi's signature mix of play, learning, and exploration, families can get curious together while singing, laughing, and dancing along during this unforgettable adventure full of fun and discovery.

The Be Like Blippi Tour invites you to break out your orange Blippi glasses and ignite that spark of curiosity that lives inside every single one of us and share in an unforgettable experience that encourages kids to… Be Like Blippi!

"We're thrilled to bring Blippi back to the stage in an all-new, high-energy adventure," said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live. "Blippi has become a beloved friend to millions of families, and this new tour gives kids the chance to sing, dance, and explore right alongside Blippi and Meekah — creating joyful memories that will last a lifetime."

"Music has always been at the heart of what makes Blippi so joyful, and Be Like Blippi brings that energy to life in an even bigger way," said Susan Vargo, Head of Experiences at Moonbug Entertainment. "This new show invites families to channel their inner Blippi through music, movement, and curiosity."

Blippi on Tour productions have already delighted millions of families worldwide, with tours across North America, the U.K., Mexico, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The Be Like Blippi Tour continues this tradition with professional stage performers bringing Blippi and Meekah to life in an energetic, interactive production.

For the Be Like Blippi Tour, the characters Blippi and Meekah will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the tour.

Enhance your Be Like Blippi Tour ticket with a Photo Experience where your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory by taking a photo alongside Blippi. Please note: to attend, each guest must have both a Photo Experience ticket and a Be Like Blippi Tour show ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Fans can visit BlippiOnTour.com now for tour dates and ticket information, and sign up to be the first to hear news and exclusive offers. Follow Blippi on Tour social media for exclusive tour content.

About Blippi:

Blippi, one of the most popular live-action preschool brands in the world, turns the world into a playground for preschoolers everywhere. The brand empowers early childhood learning through curiosity, fun and real-world adventure. Over the last decade, the Blippi brand has evolved from a singular YouTube creator to a worldwide sensation with more than 100 million fans around the world and over two billion monthly YouTube views. The franchise has grown rapidly since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020, expanding into a global franchise through live-action events, consumer products, music, and more. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed on over 65 distribution platforms.

About Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow. The company is behind some of the biggest kids' entertainment brands in the world including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to entertaining and enriching content, making its shows available on more than 150 video platforms globally including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. The company is also a global leader in pre-school music and audio experiences, available on 100+ audio platforms globally. Moonbug brands extend far beyond the screen to include streaming music, consumer products and live events.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About Round Room Live:

Round Room Live is a global leader in producing and promoting live family entertainment, and immersive exhibitions, transforming iconic intellectual properties into expansive, interactive experiences that engage audiences of all ages worldwide. With tours spanning Europe, Australia, Asia and the Americas and installations in major cities such as London, Los Angeles, and Toronto, Round Room Live delivers high-quality, large-scale productions and live experiences that captivate and inspire. Their dynamic portfolio of touring theatrical shows includes popular titles such as Blippi on Tour, Sesame Street Live!, CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE, Peppa Pig Live, Shrek the Musical, and Nitro Circus. Beyond these, Round Room Live's Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division has produced, managed and/or toured celebrated exhibits such as Formula 1®: The Exhibition, The Rolling Stones, Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free., Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Mandela: The Official Exhibition.

About PSQ Productions

PSQ Productions is a full-service live entertainment and venue management company based in Irvine, California, specializing in concerts, festivals, and large-scale experiential events. With more than 30 years of industry experience, PSQ produces and presents premium live events at venues across Southern California, including Great Park Live in Irvine.

