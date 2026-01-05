Winter Fest OC Announces Final Four Nights Extension as the Sun Returns, Open Thursday, January 8 - Sunday, January 11

FINAL FOUR NIGHTS — Southern California's Largest Winter Festival Returns for One Last Weekend

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to recent inclement weather and in response to continued community demand, Winter Fest OC, Southern California's largest winter festival, has announced a special four-day extension, giving guests one final chance to experience the beloved seasonal event.

Originally scheduled to conclude on January 4, Winter Fest OC will now remain open for four additional nights only, from Thursday, January 8 through Sunday, January 11, at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

winter fest oc extensions

"After several rain-impacted nights, we wanted to make sure families had the opportunity to fully experience Winter Fest OC the way it's meant to be enjoyed — under clear skies with all attractions operating," said Mark Entner, CEO of PSQ Productions. "As a locally owned Orange County business, PSQ Productions is proud to produce Winter Fest OC and bring this event to life each year with the help of local performers, vendors, and hundreds of seasonal employees. This extension is our way of thanking the community and giving everyone one last opportunity to make those winter memories together."

FINAL FOUR NIGHTS — January 8–11

The rain has cleared, the lights are glowing, and this final weekend marks the official close of the 2025–2026 Winter Fest OC season.

Guests are encouraged to act quickly, as this marks the last opportunity to experience Winter Fest OC this season.

Important Guest Information

Unused admission tickets are valid for any remaining night

Final ticket offers apply, with limited availability

No additional extensions will be added beyond January 11, 2026

What Guests Can Experience

Winter Fest OC spans over 28 acres and features a full winter wonderland of attractions and entertainment, including:

Included with General Admission Snow Pass

8,000-square-foot real snow play area with tubing, carousel, snowball toss, and daily freshly made real falling snow

Snowflake Summit ice tubing slide, a 150-foot hill with unlimited rides for guests

Forest of Lights interactive holiday light walk

Nightly tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m.

Holiday House light show synchronized to music

Live entertainment and strolling character meet-and-greets

Festive photo opportunities throughout the park

Available via Platinum Pass or Add-On

Ice skating under the stars on Southern California's largest outdoor ice rink

More than 25 carnival rides and attractions

Trackless train ride

Inflatables and bounce houses

Polar Putt-Putt mini golf

VIP Fireside Igloo rentals

Food & Beverage Highlights

$5 Festive Flavors happy hour menu available during the first two hours nightly

Seasonal food, desserts, and festive beverages available throughout the park

Tickets & Information

Flexible ticket options are available now at www.WinterFestOC.com. Guests are encouraged to purchase in advance as availability is limited for the final weekend. Follow @WinterFestOC on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube or search #WinterFestOC for the latest updates.

SOURCE PSQ Productions