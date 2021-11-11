Blippi's Treehouse, Featuring Preschool Juggernaut Blippi, Premieres Exclusively on Amazon Kids+ on December 1, 2021

CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After much anticipation by kids and parents around the world, Amazon Kids+ today debuted the trailer for the upcoming Amazon Kids+ Original series, Blippi's Treehouse, co-created with kids content powerhouse Moonbug Entertainment. Blippi (Stevin John), the global sensation boasting more than a billion views a month on its YouTube channel, stars in his first live-action original series, accompanied by his best friend Meekah (Kaitlin Becker, former host of Sprout's "Sunny Side Up") and adventure critters, Scratch and Patch.

Blippi's Treehouse

Blippi's Treehouse features Blippi and his co-host Meekah, who invite viewers to the magical treehouse to sing, play, dance and learn about the world around them. Every Blippi's Treehouse episode features an accomplished guest—all friends of Scratch—who introduces Blippi and Meekah to a new experience that everyone can join in on the fun. Acclaimed singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks stops by to rock out about the joy of music, international soccer star Javier "Chicharito" Hernández shares the fun of exercise, female contractor Joan Barton visits with STEM inspirations that ignite her passion for building, eight-time Paralympic Track and Field international medalist Blake Leeper talks about speed, meteorologist Evelyn Taft introduces kids to the wonders of weather, and many more. The show highlights all abilities and backgrounds to inspire future trailblazers.

Dr. Natascha Crandall, a trained psychologist, researcher and expert in educational children's entertainment, serves as the educational consultant on the series. Dr. Crandall has played a critical role in ensuring both the Blippi and Meekah characters are advancing the show's learning goals. Dr. Crandall's experience with children's entertainment is wide-reaching, having consulted on Amazon Prime Video's "Wellie Wishers" along with other popular children's series and apps including "Clifford the Big Red Dog", "Gabby's Dollhouse", "The Backyardigans", "The Octonauts", "Bob the Builder", and more. The powerhouse creative and production team for Blippi's Treehouse also includes Emmy-award winning showrunner, writer, director and producer Kristin McGregor ("Sunny Side Up", "Ada Twist, Scientist", "Lucas the Spider") and Emmy-award winning director Shannon Flynn ("Sesame Street", "Helpsters", "Not Too Late Show with Elmo").

Meeting new friends, sharing experiences and embarking on exciting field trips, Blippi's Treehouse was created for audiences aged 3-6. Tens of millions of kids and families across the world will have fun with Blippi's Treehouse exclusively on Amazon Kids+ as the US, Canada, UK and Germany launch on December 1. Japan is coming soon.

In partnership with the series, Blippi's Treehouse will introduce fun music videos and books to foster curiosity and an appreciation for learning from an early age.

About the Series:

Blippi's Treehouse is an Amazon Kids+ Original live action series developed for preschoolers where every episode is an educational adventure filled with discovery, friends and excitement.

Every Blippi's Treehouse episode features an accomplished guest who introduces Blippi and Meekah to a new experience, inviting audiences to join in on the fun. Always curious, the Blippi's Treehouse gang discovers and grows, alongside their audience, by engaging with books found at Patch's Library Branch, singing songs while Scratch djs, creating alongside Meekah in her Makerspace, and journeying with Blippi through his animated adventures as he travels to places he's only dreamt of going. Rounding out each episode, and signature to Blippi's YouTube series, Blippi travels out into the world on curiosity adventures to see each episode's theme in action. Blippi's Treehouse promises to engage, inspire, and delight audiences.

Blippi's Treehouse is a production of Amazon Kids+ and Moonbug Entertainment for Amazon Kids+.

