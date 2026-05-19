Bliss Launches Bliss Pro™, an Accessible Pro-Grade Skincare Line of Next-Gen Ingredients and Treatments

The spa-backed brand expands into next-generation formulas with Bliss Pro™ — a growing collection of powerful, treatment-based products beginning with emerging ingredients from Korea.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bliss, the spa-backed skincare brand born in Soho, NY in 1996, is launching Bliss Pro™ — a new and permanent collection of powerful, treatment-based formulas with more to come.

Bliss Pro Collection; introducing new innovations throughout 2026 Model wearing Bliss Pro Supercharged Eye Masks

Bliss as a brand has always discovered and spotlighted the latest in skincare, with the kind of clinical edge that used to exist only in a spa treatment room. The brand now brings that attitude and ideology of joy in innovation to everyone, with a team of product developers and experts who travel to countries like Korea to find the latest in skin longevity and cutting-edge advancement. Bliss Pro™ will focus on those niche, emerging ingredients and treatments like salmon DNA, exosomes, NAD+, and microneedling expanding on consumer education and providing new ways to solve the full spectrum of skin concerns.

"Our Bliss consumers' perception of spa and treatment has expanded and shifted over the past few years to med spa culture and looking globally for what can really make a difference in their skin," said Emily Woods, GM of Bliss. "We are applying our same development approach to this new environment by translating the latest and greatest in spa treatments –– primarily out of Korea –– and bringing it into an accessible, at-home format with pro-level potency."

This launch is part of a broader relaunch of the Bliss brand — one that commits to its original promise: that everyone should have the access and information to create their best skin, throughout their lives. In the 90s, that meant demystifying glycolic acid with Incredipeel Glycolic Acid Pads. Now, it means giving consumers access to the next generation of ingredients before they become buzzwords. Bliss Pro™ will continue to expand as new ingredients and treatments emerge, evolving alongside its customers' skincare needs. Mainstay products that currently exist under Bliss and align with the mission of Bliss Pro™ will move beneath this umbrella (maintaining the same beloved formulas), so consumers should keep an eye open for exciting changes.

"My approach to product development blends global exploration with a close pulse on what consumers are actually looking for," said Ruth Lee, Head of Portfolio Strategy and Product Development at Bliss. "I travel to international and domestic trade shows to discover new ingredients and innovations firsthand, and I pair that with ongoing social listening to stay ahead of emerging trends. I review customer feedback and conversations to understand what's truly resonating. Bringing all of that together helps shape a thoughtful, relevant innovation pipeline that feels fresh, effective, and aligned with what our modern Bliss consumer wants."

The first product to launch will be Supercharged Eye Masks, reusable silicone eye masks that lock in serums and creams with tiny, gentle suction cups –– a true first to market innovation. Five more innovations across serums, moisturizers, and masks are set to launch throughout the summer season. The NAD+ Peptide Serum uses the powerful coenzyme NAD+ to visibly revitalize skin while restoring bounce and clarity. Salmon DNA Serum and Salmon DNA Moisturizer helps support the skin's natural renewal process with salmon PDRN for a smoother surface. Bliss will debut two new ways to experience the benefits of microneedling with both a serum and a facial mask. The Microneedling Serum with marine sponge spicules gently pricks the surface so four weights of hyaluronic acid deliver deep hydration. The Microneedling Gel Mask is soaked in a marine sponge spicule serum and Camellia exosomes to gently prick the surface so vegan peptides can help boost elasticity and support visible glow. All 6 items will be available at blissworld.com, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.

About Bliss

Founded in Soho, NYC in 1996, Bliss is a spa-backed skincare brand known for delivering innovative, pro-grade formulas designed to make skincare feel effortless, effective, and fun. All Bliss products are cruelty-free, vegan, and formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS, or SLES.

Instagram: @Bliss

Facebook: /BlissWorld

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Bliss