Blitzing the Bay: BART and Boldyn Networks launch free Wi-Fi in time for the Big Game

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn), a leading neutral host provider, and the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) District today announced that free Wi-Fi 6E is now live at five heavily traveled stations, ensuring seamless connectivity for fans and residents ahead of the Big Game at Levi's Stadium.

This launch marks the first milestone in a comprehensive digital transformation project that will bring state-of-the-art Wi-Fi connectivity to all BART stations over the next couple of years, followed by onboard connectivity on all BART trains. The first five stations — SFO Airport, West Oakland, Embarcadero, Civic Center, and Powell Street — are now live providing station visitors with critical connectivity, especially during one of the busiest rider weeks of the year.

"Offering high-quality Wi-Fi is being responsive to the needs of our riders and will enhance the customer experience by providing connectivity," said Ravi Misra, Assistant General Manager of Technology at BART. "Boldyn worked with us to deliver this initial phase as the Bay Area hits the world stage for the Big Game, and more upgrades are slated in the months and years to come."

SFO and Powell Street stations were prioritized for the Big Game as fans will be flying into San Francisco for the festivities and families will be using the Powell Street Station to access the official Super Bowl Experience and San Francisco Fan Zone next to the station.

Travelers moving through these hubs can now access Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) technology, which utilizes 6GHz spectrum to deliver reliable, blanket coverage of the stations.

This deployment builds on Boldyn's growing footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area including 5G coverage in SFMTA and select BART tunnels and stations, and a robust, high count fiber optic backbone along the BART right of way, creating a high-speed fiber loop serving communities and the local economy throughout the Bay Area.

"The Bay Area is a global center of innovation, and it's fitting for the connectivity to match on its transit infrastructure. We are proud to deliver this first phase of next-generation connectivity exactly when the region needs it most," said Dana Tardelli, Chief Operating Officer of Boldyn Networks, US. "By deploying this Wi-Fi technology, we aren't just helping fans get to the Big Game; we are laying the digital foundation for a smarter, more connected future for millions of daily commuters."

Boldyn is a worldwide leader in providing connectivity in major transit systems including the New York City Subway, the London Underground, and Sound Transit in Seattle.

Key Project Details:

Current Status: Wi-Fi 6E is live at SFO Airport, West Oakland, Embarcadero, Civic Center, and Powell Street.

Connectivity will expand to additional stations in the years to come. Onboard Connectivity: Following the completion of station deployment, Wi-Fi service will extend to trains, providing a continuous connection from platform to destination.

