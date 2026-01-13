Boldyn Networks partners with Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for new 5G connectivity

Deployment will extend high-capacity 5G to the terminal, concourses, airfield, rental car facility, and parking garage serving more than 50 million annual passengers.

SEATAC, Wash., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) has been selected by Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to design, build and manage a next-generation 5G distributed antenna system (DAS) that will deliver reliable connectivity across more than one million square feet of the terminal, concourses, tarmac, parking seattle garage, and rental car facility.

"We're proud to collaborate with SEA Airport on this transformative project," said Jason Caliento, Chief Commercial Officer for Boldyn Networks, US. "Together with our wireless carrier partners, we understand the critical importance of delivering seamless connectivity for the entire airport community. SEA Airport operates like a city of its own, where a modern economy depends on a fully connected experience. Our advanced network will provide state-of-the-art connectivity with the coverage and capacity to power the airport's next era of innovation."

SEA Airport is the 11th busiest airport in the U.S. and ranks 24th globally. After serving a record 52.6 million passengers in 2024, SEA expects to set another milestone in 2025. Over the past five years, SEA Airport has earned worldwide recognition for its commitment to innovation, passenger experience, and operational excellence — named Best Airport in North America by Skytrax in 2021 and 2022, maintaining top U.S. rankings in 2023, advancing in global standings in 2024, and in 2025 ranking 24th worldwide in the Skytrax World Airport Awards, underscoring its continued progress and global stature.

"We chose Boldyn through a competitive solicitation process to build a Neutral Host Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and to manage ongoing maintenance, improvements, and reporting for the system," said Rick Duncan, Director, Aviation Business and Properties, SEA Airport. "Our primary consideration in selecting Boldyn is their ability to provide a high-quality customer experience for both passengers and operational users throughout the contract period over the life of the DAS."

Boldyn Networks is setting the benchmark for airport innovation at SEA Airport. Its cutting-edge 5G DAS network will go beyond basic coverage — it's engineered to deliver a seamless, high-capacity experience for the modern traveler. From streaming movies and hosting video calls to enabling real-time flight updates and digital wayfinding, Boldyn is powering the technologies that define next-generation airports. Boldyn's deployment will reach every corner of the airport ecosystem — from Ticketing and Check-in to Baggage Claim, inside the terminal, and lounges; the International Arrival facility; across the parking garage and tarmac; and to the rental car facility. This is more than connectivity — it's Boldyn driving the future of smart, connected travel.

This partnership builds upon Boldyn's existing work to connect travelers in Seattle. Boldyn has partnered with Sound Transit since 2014 to provide reliable wireless service to the Link light rail system and its more than 24 million riders each year.

Boldyn is currently deploying wireless networks at airports across the U.S. including recent announcements in Nashville and Asheville .

Network design is underway for SEA Airport and deployment is expected to begin in early 2026.

About Boldyn Networks

Boldyn Networks is one of the world's largest neutral host providers and a leader in private networks, delivering the advanced shared network infrastructure needed for a smart, inclusive, and sustainable future. It brings together the combined scale and expertise of industry-leading companies with a single purpose: to unlock the power of an interconnected future. From interconnected transit, venues and enterprises, smart cities, next-generation and bespoke private networks, to smart campuses, Boldyn enables new possibilities in the way people live, work and play. Bringing connectivity to the most complex environments. Our portfolio is harnessing fiber, accelerating 5G, and looking beyond to the next breakthroughs. With headquarters in the UK, Our global operations span North America, Europe, and Asia. Boldyn Networks. Reimagine tomorrow. Transform today.

