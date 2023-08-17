Blizzard Greenberg Partners Listed Among Best Lawyers in America

Ed Blizzard, Anna Greenberg earn repeat honors in prestigious legal guide

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial lawyers of Blizzard Greenberg are pleased to announce that both name partners have been listed in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers in America, the most established peer review guide that highlights the leading attorneys in the nation.

Recognized on the prestigious list each year since 2003, firm founder Ed Blizzard is honored for excellence in personal injury litigation on behalf of plaintiffs. Mr. Blizzard has garnered a national reputation for securing justice for those who have been wronged, securing record verdicts and favorable settlements in a variety of personal injury and mass tort litigation cases. Mr. Blizzard is board certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Esteemed trial lawyer Anna Greenberg is recognized for her distinguished class-action and mass tort litigation practice on behalf of plaintiffs. Ms. Greenberg handles a wide variety of personal injury cases and specializes in mass tort pharmaceutical litigation and catastrophic injury claims. Ms. Greenberg recently helped launch a new practice area in hotel sexual assault cases after uncovering disturbing trends in the travel industry related to guest safety. The 2024 edition marks her third consecutive honor.

"Our top priority is justice," said Mr. Blizzard. "We are proud to see our advocacy and results are acknowledged by our peers. It's an honor to be listed among the best of the best in our profession."

Both name partners continue to collect industry accolades for their representation of plaintiffs. Mr. Blizzard and Ms. Greenberg were recently named to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers legal guide, which recognizes the country's top lawyers "who stand on the front line" and seek justice in difficult cases.

Ms. Greenberg was named to The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40 list for 2023 and the latest edition of Texas Rising Stars. Mr. Blizzard has earned recognition by Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers for more than a decade.

About Blizzard Greenberg, PLLC

Blizzard Greenberg, PLLC, is an award-winning national trial firm with more than 40 years of experience handling complex legal issues involving pharmaceutical and personal injury cases. For more information, visit www.blizzardlaw.com.

