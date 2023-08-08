Groundbreaking Houston Trial Boutique Becomes Blizzard Greenberg

Name change celebrates accomplishments of partner Anna Greenberg

HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The esteemed trial lawyers at Blizzard Law are pleased to announce that the firm will now be known as Blizzard Greenberg, a change that recognizes the groundbreaking contributions of Partner Anna Greenberg and ushers in an exciting new era for the firm founded by her father, Ed Blizzard.

Ms. Greenberg joined Blizzard Law in 2018 after serving as a trial lawyer at a respected personal injury firm for four years. The two have tried several cases together and won a $44 million verdict against a Hilton hotel in Houston in 2021. While the firm is celebrating a new name, the father-daughter duo's award-winning legal strategy remains the same.

"It feels long overdue," said Mr. Blizzard, who founded the firm in 1981. "Anna has made some remarkable contributions to the firm, including launching a new practice area in hotel sexual assault cases. This recognition is hard-earned, and I am excited to further recognize her legal talents."

Trial lawyer Anna Greenberg has developed a national reputation for her advocacy on behalf of sexual assault victims, taking on large travel industry companies such as Hilton and others. In addition, Ms. Greenberg is widely known for securing favorable verdicts and settlements on behalf of her clients in a wide variety of practice areas, including catastrophic injury claims.

"This full-circle moment is so special," said Ms. Greenberg. "I am so grateful for the recognition and excited for the next chapter in building upon my father's legacy of outstanding legal work."

No stranger to professional accolades, Ms. Greenberg was named to The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40 list for 2023, the latest edition of Texas Rising Stars, and is a repeat honoree by Best Lawyers in America. She was also named to the inaugural 2023 Lawdragon 500 X - The Next Generation legal guide and is a fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, a trial lawyer honorary society.

Mr. Blizzard repeatedly has earned distinguished recognition by Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers in America and was named to a shortlist of the best personal injury lawyers in Houston by Forbes Advisor.

