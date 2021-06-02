Blo Blow Dry Bar Accelerates Florida Development with Announcement of Six-Unit Franchise Agreement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, announced today the signing of a six-unit franchise agreement to expand its brand in the northern Florida area. With this agreement, Blo Blow Dry Bar continues its growth momentum and inks the largest individual deal in the company's history.

Currently, Blo Blow Dry bar has nine successful locations open and operating throughout the Sunshine State, from Miami to Tampa to Jacksonville. The new six-unit agreement will bring another location to Jacksonville, slated to open in Q4 2021, with additional locations opening annually thereafter.

Spearheading this Florida expansion is Heather Stankard, an existing Blo Blow Dry Bar franchisee who has been operating the Jacksonville location since December of 2018. Stankard grew up in Cocoa Beach, earned a degree in nursing and has now been living in Jacksonville for nearly 30 years. After becoming a stay-at-home mom, she was itching to get back into a people-centric career and achieve a long-sought-after dream of running her own local business. Stankard was originally a guest of her local Blo Blow Dry Bar and offered to buy it which is when she joined the franchise system. Quickly after purchasing the location, she added makeup services which is now 20% of her overall business and has also seen significant growth with memberships. Starting as a huge fan and advocate of Blo Blow Dry Bar, Stankard is empowered to open more locations with the number one brand in this beauty and wellness space.

"I knew I needed to make a big change in my life and the Blo Blow Dry Bar opportunity couldn't have come at a more perfect time," said Stankard. "I drove by my local salon every day as it was being built, eagerly awaiting its opening, and became hooked after my very first blowout. I grew such a connection with the company and its employees so I started researching everything I could. Even with a background in nursing, I felt supported every step of the way by the Blo Blow Dry Bar corporate team. I never would've signed on for more stores if it wasn't for them."

Stankard plans to expand into northern Florida, Gainesville and Tallahassee, opening one location every year. The signed agreement covers territories in three counties, Clay, Duval and St. Johns. Building on this momentum, Blo Blow Dry Bar is targeting to open 40 more locations throughout the state within the next five years and company executives are seeking franchise partners to join this expansion in key markets.

"In franchising, growth is good but internal growth is better," said Patrick Pantano, Vice President, Franchise Development, Blo Blow Dry Bar. "When a proven franchisee like Heather doubles down on her current investment to open six more units, it speaks to the tremendous belief she has in the Blo concept and the support she receives. We are excited to have yet another 'empire builder' in our system developing a strong market in Jacksonville."

Meeting at the intersection of beauty and wellness, Blo Blow Dry Bar prioritizes self-care and wellness by cultivating a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Highlighting a range of services including popular blowouts, signature styles, makeup and more, expert stylists and artists offer guests an unmatched experience. People of all ages and stages of life can expect the pink carpet to be rolled out for their visit.

As an established brand with a proven business model, the franchise is leading the $47 billion a year industry and continuing to grow at a rapid rate. The company practices a collaborative approach in all its efforts, ensuring that new ideas are not only being brought to the table but added to the roster of existing services or incorporated into daily operations. Blo Blow Dry Bar goes beyond beauty – it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands and provide a superior service with consistent results.

"We've significantly grown since our inception and have set goals to enhance more lives in the Jacksonville and northern Florida communities through this new agreement," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Our franchise has been built on a streamlined business model, entrepreneurial-minded franchisees and a collaborative, tight-knit community that will lead to continued success of this company."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

