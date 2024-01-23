Blo Blow Dry Bar Debuts in Meridian By Customer Turned Owner

News provided by

Blo Blow Dry Bar

23 Jan, 2024, 16:02 ET

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Franchise Debuts in Meridian, Offers Founders Rate for Mane Squeeze Membership

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, will open its newest bar on Friday, February 2 in Meridian. Located at 6252 N. Linder Rd. Suite #130, the new bar will offer guests five signature styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a brand-new section of customized looks to provide endless inspiration. Also, for a limited time, the new bar will offer a founder's rate for its signature Mane Squeeze Membership that includes two blowouts a month for $75, $5 off each additional blow out and 10% off retail.

The newly established bar is under the ownership and management of local entrepreneur Angela Yates, originally from Phoenix. Angela's unique journey began at the age of 18 when she traveled to Guam with her father, who was involved in building a waterpark in the region. Her stay extended to five years. She then followed him to Idaho after having her daughter, choosing Idaho for its college choices and as a great place to raise her kids.

With a deep passion for children, Yates serves as a guidance counselor and children's life coach at Innovate Academy & Preparatory School in Eagle, Idaho. This institution, a finance and business private school, takes pride in nurturing students' entrepreneurial spirit and providing insights into real-world finance. Yates plans to integrate her new Blo Blow Dry Bar location as a learning space where students can intern, gain valuable experience in business ownership and understand the intricacies of entrepreneurship.

"I've always had a passion for fashion and a strong entrepreneurial spirit," expressed Yates. "With my new bar location, I aim to create a space where women can feel fantastic, unwind, and truly be themselves. My vision is to establish an environment reminiscent of going to your best friend's house – where we not only offer services but also provide a supportive and uplifting atmosphere for women."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is on a mission to create a space where people of all ages, ethnicities, and orientations are welcomed, represented, and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, Blo cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during, and after their services. Expertly trained blo-ers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes five signature styles from sleek and straight to bouncy curls, plus a wide assortment of customized looks including updo's and braids. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists on hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is open Monday - Saturday 9 a.m.7 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For more information on Blo Blow Dry Bar in Meridian, please visit https://blomedry.com/blo-meridian/ or call (208)-629-4894.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar 

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.  

Media Contact: Logan Ruby, Fishman Public Relations, 630-945-0474, or [email protected]

SOURCE Blo Blow Dry Bar

