Blo Blow Dry Bar Strengthens Franchise System in 2025, Builds Platform for Growth in 2026

North America's Original Blow Dry Bar Sees 50% Year-Over-Year Increase in New Franchise Units, Expansion from Existing Partners

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar franchise, closes out a record-breaking 2025 with strong franchise development momentum, fueling growing interest and strengthening the brand's position as a leader in the beauty industry. Awarding 30 new franchise units in 2025, Blo Blow Dry Bar has seen a 50% increase over 2024 and opened 16 new locations across key markets in the U.S. and Canada.

Notably, 27% of new units awarded this year were signed by existing franchise partners, reflecting continued belief in the brand's business model, operational support, and long-term growth potential. Expanding franchise agreements signed this year include Oklahoma City, OK; Cypress, TX; Indianapolis, IN; multiple Canadian markets, multiple Florida markets, and the New Hampshire/Massachusetts region.

"Our growth in 2025 reflects the strength of our franchise partnerships and the trust entrepreneurs have in the Blo model," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "From first-time owners to seasoned multi-unit operators, our franchisees are scaling with purpose — and we're proud to support them every step of the way."

With the $450 billion global beauty industry projected to grow 5 percent annually through 2030, Blo Blow Dry Bar's momentum is further reinforced by industry recognition. The brand has been recognized by Entrepreneur and Elite Franchise for its leadership and performance within the wellness and beauty franchise space.

The brand attributes its continued success to close collaboration with franchise partners, consistent brand standards, and recurring revenue generated through a strong and growing membership program. Looking ahead to 2026, Blo Blow Dry Bar is preparing for a year of strategic innovation and brand evolution, including new marketing initiatives designed to increase visit frequency and lifetime guest value, along with continued enhancements to franchisee training, support, and operational tools. These efforts will allow Blo to better serve guests while helping franchise partners build stronger, more resilient businesses.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join the growing team and further expansion across North America with a key focus on development throughout the Northeast and Atlantic Coast. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 165 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. The brand has also evolved over time, adding makeup services, a membership program, and quality retail products to its bars. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com .

