Blo Blow Dry Bar Makes its Indiana Debut with Three-Unit Franchise Agreement Igniting Midwest Development

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise, announced today the signing of a three-unit franchise agreement in Indiana to expand the brand in the Midwest. With this agreement, Blo Blow Dry Bar solidifies its entrance into a new state and continues its growth momentum with over 130 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Leading this growth and Indiana expansion is Theresa Shadley, a seasoned franchisee with experience in the boutique fitness industry. Originally from North Carolina, she earned a degree in business and a masters in accounting while also working as a licensed cosmetologist. Shadley made the move to Indiana when she joined the Kenra Professional team and worked her way up to VP of Sales and Trade Marketing. When the company relocated, she remained in Indiana and decided to experiment in franchising and introduced Pure Barre to the area. Four and a half years later, she owns four Pure Barre locations and is now re-entering the beauty industry with a three-unit agreement with Blo Blow Dry Bar. Her first bar is slated to open in Hamilton County by year-end.

"I see so much potential in the blow dry service industry and I am excited to bring the Blo concept to Hamilton County community," said Shadley. "I absolutely love franchising and introducing the area to new industries. Joining the Blo team seemed like the perfect fit. The company is backed by immense corporate support and the team is so passionate and knowledgeable – I am really impressed and ready to introduce Blo to Indiana."

With a favorable real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, company executives are seeking franchisees to continue to expand in key markets across the country.

"As the Blo brand continues to grow, adding experienced franchisees like Theresa will be a vital piece to the overall puzzle," said, Patrick Pantano, Vice President, Franchise Development, Blo Blow Dry Bar. "These will be our first units in Indiana which is a strong state from a demographics standpoint for the brand. The combination of a strong franchisee and a ripe market creates great growth opportunity."

Blo Blow Dry Bar creates a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, the blow dry bar cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained bloers are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes seven signature styles – from a sleek ponytail to lively and bouncy curls. Blo Blow Dry Bar also offers makeup services from expert artists to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

The growing franchise is just at the start of the runway, staking its claim as a leader in the $47 billion a year industry and continues to expand at a rapid rate. Every year, more cities across the globe are painted pink. Every day, a new guest discovers how wonderful the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience is. Superior service and consistent results are a top priority for all guests as well as franchisees. The brand goes beyond beauty – it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands within the wellness and self-care industries with an established foundation for business success.

"We're eager to build on the momentum of this partnership to make our catwalk-quality blow outs accessible to women across the Midwest," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "Our proven business model, strong culture and exceptional franchisees means great growth opportunities for our sector-leading brand."

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 130 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

