BLOCK INSURANCE JOINS AFORE INSURANCE TO EXPAND ITS CHILDCARE & MARTIAL ARTS SPECIALTY NATIONALLY

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Afore Insurance Services, LLC (Afore) announced today the acquisition of Oviedo, Florida-based Block Insurance. As part of this acquisition, Beth and Steven Block, along with their team of 12 employees, have joined Afore. This venture represents a new specialty industry segment for Afore, which plans to support Block in expanding its presence across the United States. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Michael A. Garguilo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Afore, remarked, "The childcare industry is a rapidly expanding national market with complex needs. Early childhood educators are better served with a full suite of coverage and market options. Block's extensive industry expertise, combined with our resources, will accelerate our national expansion into this segment. Beth, Steven, and their impressive team are widely respected experts in the field, and we are fortunate that they have chosen us to help scale their business."

Beth Block expressed her excitement about the Afore partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join this very unique national firm that shares our commitment to the childcare industry. Their resources and capabilities will empower our team to better serve even more educators in need across the nation. Together, we will address the challenges of this market and make a meaningful difference for our clients."

About Afore Insurance Services, LLC:

Afore Insurance Services is a consolidated insurance brokerage acquisition platform offering independent insurance agencies the opportunity to partner with a top 100 national firm to better serve clients. With roots going back to the 1970s, Afore has successfully acquired over 50 agencies and operates them under custom operating structures where (former owner) principals and producers direct client sales and service activities locally. Today, Afore is one of the largest insurance brokers in the US, with 20+ offices nationwide.

About Block Insurance:

Block Insurance was founded in 1987 and offers over 30 years of experience exclusively serving the childcare niche, helping clients implement best-practice risk management programs to lower their risk and resulting costs. The agency is solely focused on the childcare, private school, and martial arts industry segments.

For more information:

Tera DiPace

Assistant Vice President

Afore Insurance Services, LLC

3480 Preston Ridge Rd., Suite 500

Alpharetta, GA 30005

(786) 373-2708

[email protected]

www.afore.insure

